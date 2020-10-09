Napa High head coach resigns after a single season

For the fifth straight season their will be a new head coach of the Napa Grizzlies Football program, as Richie Wessman has resigned as head coach of the Grizzlies after his first year at the school.

Parents and players on the Napa football team received an email letter from Napa Principal Monica Ready on Oct. 8th about Wessman's departure from the program.

"Today Coach Richie Wessman resigned from his position as the Napa High School Head Football Coach. We would like to thank Coach Wessman for his contributions to the Napa High School Football Program," Ready said in the letter.

Wessman looked to be turning around the storied Napa program in his first season after an 0-10 campaign the year prior for the school. The Grizzlies sported a 7-4 record overall last season and returned to the postseason after a third-place finished in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Napa was upended in the first round of the North Coast Section Playoffs by eventual state champions Clayton Valley Charter of Concord.