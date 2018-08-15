Selection of the new Napa High School mascot name is down to two choices — Grizzly and Husky — following the first round of voting Wednesday on campus.
The first day of school saw students and staff vote during fourth period using a Scantron ballot with eight names on it: Bold, Grizzly, Husky, Lion, Mountain Lion, Pride, Stars and Thunder.
Grizzly and Husky received the most votes out of 1,821 cast, according to school district spokesperson Elizabeth Emmett.
She did not provide the vote totals for each of the finalists, saying, “We don’t want to color” the voting Friday for the runoff.
Emmett added that vote totals won’t be released once the process is completed because “we want this to be a community-building” exercise, not a “divisive one.”
Students and staff will vote Thursday during fourth period on the two finalists, with the winner being announced Friday during lunch.
A mascot committee, consisting of students, parents, staff and alumni, had planned to conduct two rounds of voting to narrow down the options once school began. The committee prepared the ballots after culling through about 200 submissions received in May.
The committee first whittled down the submissions to 20 choices using several “filters” developed by the committee members.
Mascot names must be appropriate and not offensive, fall within the school board’s guidelines for school mascots, and not duplicate the name of a mascot used by either another Napa Valley Unified School District school or a regional school that Napa High might compete against in sports.
Napa High had to choose a new mascot name after a decision in March by the NVUSD Board of Education to end the use of Native American names and imagery for school mascots.