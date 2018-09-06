Napa High School Class of 1968 will have its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa.
The party will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $60 per person, with spouses and significant others welcome. No tickets will be sold at the door.
There will be a buffet-style dinner and no-host bar. Live music for dancing will be provided by John Hannaford (Class of ’68) and friends.
Checks must be received by Sept. 20. Make checks out to “Napa High Class of ’68 50th Reunion” and mail to: Napa High Class of ’68 Reunion, P.O. Box 722731, San Diego, CA 92172-2731.
A related event is golf at Vintner’s Golf Club, Oct. 19. Fee of $65 per golfer includes golf, range balls and prizes. Twenty more golfers needed for event to be viable. Call or text Jim Lyon at (707) 812-0581 if interested.
