Napa High School’s new mascot identity is now the Grizzly following a landslide runoff election, it was announced Friday during the school’s lunch break.
Hundreds of students gathered in the quad where the marching band performed before student Johnny Torres announced to the crowd that Grizzly had overwhelmingly beaten out Husky for Napa High’s mascot.
The vote, according to school district spokesperson Elizabeth Emmett, was 1,542 for Grizzly out of 1,816 ballots cast on Thursday.
The crowd’s reaction to the announcement reflected the election outcome, with few cheering for Husky and far more yelling in support for Grizzly.
Napa High, formerly the Indians, had to choose a new mascot identity following a decision by the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Education to end the use of Native American names and imagery for school mascots.
A mascot committee, consisting of students, parents, staff and alumni, collected about 200 suggestions in May from the community. They whittled down the submissions to eight choices, which were voted on by students and staff on Wednesday, the first day of school.
Grizzly and Husky received the most votes during the first round of voting and went into a runoff election held Thursday during fourth period.
This story will be updated with more information .