Napa High School Class of 2022 faces the future during 125th graduation

“It’s time to go!” exclaimed Napa High School Senior Brandon Adamak, as he clapped his hands together in anticipation.

It was just about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night and Adamak, along with several other hundred seniors were lined up for the start of the 125th Napa High School commencement.

Lined up alphabetically, Adamak was the one of the first to process into Memorial Field.

He felt a bit overwhelmed at the accomplishment, admitted the senior.

“Through all the struggles and hardships, through COVID, and just life hitting me… I made it,” said Adamak. “I’m making it and I’m here.”

Napa High classmate Dulcel Rodriguez-Segura said that besides actually graduating, she was more excited that her family and friends came to celebrate her achievement on Thursday night.

Instead of a party, after the ceremony “we’re all going to get tacos in Sonoma,” at a favorite restaurant. What about a cake? No, said Rodriguez-Segura, with a smile. “I’m not a cake eater.”

Rodriguez-Segura will be attending Napa Valley College and then hopes to transfer to UC Davis to study biomedical engineering, she said.

Senior Mayumi Sakata said she was nervous as she waited in her assigned line.

To be honest, “I never thought I was going to graduate. It was so hard," Sakata said. "But I made it.”

Online classes during COVID were not a good fit for her, said Sakata. “I was too distracted,” during remote learning.

Sakata will start the fall semester at Napa Valley College and then plans to transfer to a University of California. If she could choose, UCLA would be her destination, she said. “I hope to study music singing or production.”

Classmate Maria Sanchez-Dominguez knows exactly how she’s spending the next four and more years of her life. She’s enlisted in the Army Reserves. Just five days from graduation she “ships out” to start her reserve program in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming but I’m really excited,” Sanchez-Dominguez said. And, “I’ve never been on a plane before,” she added.

After the summer, she will return to California where she’ll attend Sacramento State University. “The plan is study nursing and then get recruited in to the Army Nurse Corps.”

When asked about a favorite activity she participated at Napa High, Sanchez-Dominguez had a ready answer. As a freshman and senior she also played on the school’s football team, the only female member during those two years. “That was one of the biggest highlights of my high school years,” said Sanchez-Dominguez. As a senior, she was on the varsity team, as quarterback and running back.

Napa senior Alexander Evangelista said he appreciated being able to walk in a traditional graduation celebration, especially after COVID caused such a disruption to in-person gatherings.

“I just feel nervous and happy at the same time,” he said.

After graduation, “I’m looking forward to going to a trade school, maybe a welding school,” likely at Napa Valley College. That will start in August. This summer, I’ m just focused on spending more time with family and working in construction.

Evangelista said his best high school experience was going to prom. “I would always hear ’Prom this, prom that,’ and actually going to prom, I see what they are talking about now. It’s a great moment.”

His favorite teacher at Napa High would probably be Mr. Gittings, who teaches government. “He was pretty chill and you could talk to him and he’d help you out in your work and it was an interesting class as well,” said the student.

Keila Mata said she was also nervous about graduating, “but I’m trying to let the excitement take over.” She also had a large crowd of family and friends cheering her on from the bleachers. “A lot of people came, I have a huge family,” she said with a laugh.

Her favorite class and teacher was Ms. Boulding, who teaches human anatomy. “It was a pretty cool experience.”

This summer she’ll work at her restaurant job but also visit Reno where she will attend University of Nevada Reno in the fall.

Senior Anya Haverstick said being at her high school graduation “was kind of surreal. It just seemed like it wasn’t something that would ever come.”

The best part of high school was “Robotics, 100%,” said Haverstick. “We built robots from scratch.”

“The team effort of building something that most people can’t imagine high-schoolers building,” was amazing.

This summer and fall Haverstick will continue working at her job at Target in Napa, and plans to live at home with her parents. “I can’t afford a place in Napa,” she said with a laugh.

Katie Haubold said being at her high school graduation, “kind of doesn’t feel real. I think because of COVID, it went by a lot faster," than expected.

Vintage High graduates ready for the next phase About 400 Vintage High School graduates are poised to make their marks on the world.

This summer Haubold will play violin with the Napa Youth Symphony on a European tour. “We’re going to play in Vienna, and then I’ll see France,” along with other stops. “Our 2020 tour got cancelled so this is our make-up version of it.” It will be her first time in Europe.

Graduate Eric Aguilar wore his navy cap and gown along with extra accessories: a top 10 cross country medal, an invitational top 40 medal and first place championship medal from his cross country league.

Aguilar said best part of high school was mid-year school breaks, such as Thanksgiving and fire days. “Because even if I was falling behind, I’d catch up and reflect within those breaks.”

The hardest part? “Probably attending school senior year,” he admitted. “Not gonna lie I was at school half of the time senior year.”

How did he manage to graduate? “I just did my work,” he said. “If you want to do your work you’ll do it, in or out of school.”

Jose Gonzalez Reyes said he felt a lot of emotion on Thursday night. Being in front of such a large crowd, for such an momentous occasion, “is really nerve-racking.”

"It gives you a lot of jitters," but at the same time he was happy “that all this hard work has paid off.”

In the fall he will start at Napa Valley College and transfer to a four-year school. "I plan on majoring either in economics or business administration.” His top pick? UC Berkeley.

Gonzalez Reyes said he had this advice to the incoming senior students at Napa High School: “Sit back and enjoy the ride.”

Besides the presentation of diplomas, the 125th graduation ceremony also included music from the Napa High band and the Napa High vocal music workshop, senior speakers, a senior class presentation and a reception of graduates.

