Napa High School reports racially offensive photos, messages posted to student's account

Racially offensive messages and photos – including an image of a Napa High School student allegedly giving a Nazi-like raised-arm salute – have stirred discussion on local social media accounts this week, and the Napa school district on Wednesday acknowledged learning of offensive posts on a student's private account.
The racially insensitive content, screenshots of which were obtained by the Napa Valley Register, was posted to Snapchat and is linked to at least two Napa High students, according to messages posted by users of that platform, Twitter and Facebook.
One Snapchat post – under an account name similar to the name of a Napa High Spiritleader team member – depicts a female wearing a tracksuit and raising her left arm in a bent position reminiscent of a fascist salute. A white swastika is drawn onto the bottom half of the photo.
A second Snapchat from an unidentified account shows a person wearing a straw hat topped with five baseball caps, with the overlaid caption “That one beaner at the flea market selling harts (sic)”. A screen capture of a follow-up message exchange provided to the Register captures the criticism of another member who called the picture demeaning to Mexican-Americans, drawing an unapologetic reply.
Claiming the hat picture was provided by another Mexican-American, the poster of the image wrote: “Go talk to 'your people' about this if it bothers your sensitive ass so god damn much.”
The images appear to be offline. Snapchats typically self-delete after viewing, but can be preserved as screenshots on a smartphone or tablet computer.
Cass Caulfield, a spokesperson for the Napa Valley Unified School District, said Thursday that Napa High officials learned of an offensive post by a student, but she declined to provide details on what discipline was imposed in the case.
“NVUSD and Napa High School do not support discrimination, intimidation or harassment, including those that perpetuate injustices of any kind,” she said in an email. “When this matter came to our attention, we responded swiftly and provided appropriate education and discipline. We respect our student’s rights to privacy around this issue.”
Statements issued Wednesday by Napa High School and its Spiritleaders team also included no further details on the allegations or any resulting discipline.
“NHS Spiritleader Staff will not tolerate any form of discrimination,” the program said in an Instagram message. “When actions break from our values, we respond appropriately as outlined in our contract.”
“NVUSD and Napa High School do not support discrimination, intimidation or harassment, including those that perpetuate racial injustices,” Napa High Principal Monica Ready said in a statement on Parentsquare. “We cannot control for all the factors and decisions made by students, however, when it comes to our attention that students are engaging in inappropriate behaviors, we will respond through disciplinary action and education.”
Ready, who is completing her first year at Napa High's helm, also acknowledged the heightened anger and indignation about racism and discrimination during the wave of protests that has followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during his arrest by Minneapolis police May 25.
“As the leader of Napa High School, I am the first to admit that we have work to do in this arena: educating our students on appropriate use of social media, methods for engaging in civil discourse, and how to bring about change to policies, practices and beliefs that perpetuate these racial and social injustices and inequities,” she wrote. “I will work with students, staff, families and NVUSD to develop a plan for how we provide deeper education in these areas.”
A sampling of online reactions to the offensive posts made plain the still-raw feelings of some users.
“Im in absolute disgust at the students that I have at my school,” wrote one person who shared the Nazi-salute image. “Not only are they either trump supporters, they are anti BLM, racist toward people of any color, privileged, and say the n word as if they were black on the daily!!!”
“And all this coming from students who are supposed to be role models to our school! Who have big leadership positions!” another social media response read. “None have apologized. I, along with countless other students at Napa High, do not want to have these ignorant people representing our school. It even makes a lot of the students uncomfortable to go to the same school as them.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
