Napa High School reports racially offensive photos, messages posted to student's account

Ready, who is completing her first year at Napa High's helm, also acknowledged the heightened anger and indignation about racism and discrimination during the wave of protests that has followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during his arrest by Minneapolis police May 25.

“As the leader of Napa High School, I am the first to admit that we have work to do in this arena: educating our students on appropriate use of social media, methods for engaging in civil discourse, and how to bring about change to policies, practices and beliefs that perpetuate these racial and social injustices and inequities,” she wrote. “I will work with students, staff, families and NVUSD to develop a plan for how we provide deeper education in these areas.”

A sampling of online reactions to the offensive posts made plain the still-raw feelings of some users.

“Im in absolute disgust at the students that I have at my school,” wrote one person who shared the Nazi-salute image. “Not only are they either trump supporters, they are anti BLM, racist toward people of any color, privileged, and say the n word as if they were black on the daily!!!”

“And all this coming from students who are supposed to be role models to our school! Who have big leadership positions!” another social media response read. “None have apologized. I, along with countless other students at Napa High, do not want to have these ignorant people representing our school. It even makes a lot of the students uncomfortable to go to the same school as them.”

