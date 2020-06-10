Napa High School students petition for diversification of school curriculum

The students behind a petition to expand Napa High School’s curriculum to include more about black history will meet this week with Principal Monica Ready, Ready confirmed.
The petition – widely circulated on social media by Napa High students last week – calls for “more black history to be taught” at the high school. Karen Gallegos, a rising junior at Napa High who started the petition, said she’d been inspired to collect signatures in the wake of the protests that have followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis two weeks ago.
“It is extremely important for us to educate our youth on such a big part of our country’s history,” the petition’s description reads. “Although we understand that change cannot be made overnight, as students we want the future of our education to be filled with the full history of this country and the people who built it. Part of ending ignorance on our campus is making sure our students are well educated.”
“With everything going on in our country as it relates to the Black community, I wanted to do more than sign and donate,” Gallegos said. “I think that starts with students, with the younger generation – it begins with teaching them.”
Gallegos reached out to her peers on social media before starting the petition to gauge their enthusiasm over the proposal; they were largely supportive, she said, but “many hadn’t been vocal about it” over concerns their voices would not be heard or the school would not be receptive.
Some students had asked that Gallegos propose adding an entire unit focused solely on black history, according to Gallegos, who acknowledged that the school’s budget struggles could cap their ability to add new courses at this time.
Principal Ready confirmed that it would be possible for the school to implement a more diversified curriculum.
“We’ll have our first meeting this week, and I’ll hear their interests beyond the well-articulated petition,” Ready said, explaining that the district has a curriculum council. “We’ll need to involve other stakeholders, including our teachers and leadership, as we approach how we diversify our current curriculum, whether that’s through novels and assigned reading or otherwise.”
Napa High School students are not alone in their request – petitions to diversify curriculum have swept school districts across the country, including in Massachusetts and New York State.
Gallegos launched the petition June 1, she said. As of Wednesday, June 9, more than 400 students had signed the petition, and the number was continuing to climb throughout the day.
“I’m happy to see (Ms. Ready’s) willingness to listen to us and make a needed change,” Gallegos said in a text message. “I hope we can work to begin that change now that we are on summer break.”
Ready voiced her pride in the students who had started the petition, describing their approach as “respectful, organized and proactive.”
“This is a first step to understanding the problem from their perspective,” she said, noting that it would also be an opportunity for students to understand more about the process of creating a curriculum. The diversification could potentially span the entirety of the Napa Valley Unified School District, she said.
“It’s – how do we adopt a curriculum? What factors should we consider when implementing it?” Ready added. “Once we’ve established those next steps, we’ve got to continue engaging with them and our staff. So I see this as just the beginning of the work.”
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
