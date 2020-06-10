Napa High School students petition for diversification of school curriculum

“With everything going on in our country as it relates to the Black community, I wanted to do more than sign and donate,” Gallegos said. “I think that starts with students, with the younger generation – it begins with teaching them.”

Gallegos reached out to her peers on social media before starting the petition to gauge their enthusiasm over the proposal; they were largely supportive, she said, but “many hadn’t been vocal about it” over concerns their voices would not be heard or the school would not be receptive.

Some students had asked that Gallegos propose adding an entire unit focused solely on black history, according to Gallegos, who acknowledged that the school’s budget struggles could cap their ability to add new courses at this time.

Principal Ready confirmed that it would be possible for the school to implement a more diversified curriculum.

“We’ll have our first meeting this week, and I’ll hear their interests beyond the well-articulated petition,” Ready said, explaining that the district has a curriculum council. “We’ll need to involve other stakeholders, including our teachers and leadership, as we approach how we diversify our current curriculum, whether that’s through novels and assigned reading or otherwise.”