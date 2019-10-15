On Monday morning, about 450 Napa High School seniors got new lives -- including careers, spouses, kids and debt -– and that was all before lunchtime.
The changes weren’t permanent, but for about 90 minutes, those students took on such responsibilities at an event designed to teach practical financial skills to young adults.
Called Bite of Reality, the program was presented by Redwood Credit Union.
During the 90 minute simulation, students received a fictional occupation, salary, spouse and family, student loan debt, credit card debt and medical insurance payments.
They then visited various table-top stations in the school gym to “purchase” housing, transportation, food, clothing, household necessities, day care and other essentials.
The game also includes a credit union station to help with their financial needs.
Napa high student Chris Fuentes came to school that morning as a 17-year-old but soon found out his new “career” was working as a physical therapist. With income from his “spouse” his new family's income was $4,495 per month, he was informed.
“It’s pretty good,” income, “but not enough to live in Napa,” Fuentes said knowingly. He announced planned to move to a less expensive area. And after that?
“I’m gonna buy a car,” he said.
Senior Olivia Meeks has the same idea. “I’m going to buy a nice car,” using her new salary from working as a forest ranger, said Meeks.
Yes, she now had child to take care of, but Meeks said she already had considered childcare expenses.
“What if you have parents who can watch them?” she asked hypothetically.
Elisa Cassiani, 17, ticked off her plans for her bank teller salary.
“I’m getting housing, and then electricity and water. I’ll keep my car,” -- the same car she drives in real life – Cassiani said. “Me and my spouse can share.”
Senior Adam Baker was skeptical of his fictional salary in his new job as an economist. In reality, he makes more money stocking milk, Baker claimed. He participated in the assignment but “In real life I manage my money already,” and does a good job of it. “I’m stingy,” with his finances, Baker admitted.
Student Viola Foss, temporarily a carpenter married to a meter reader, said she thought her family’s income of $5,006 a month “wasn’t enough.”
Especially because “I just purchased a car and it’s $1,074 a month,” she said somewhat plaintively. “The guy talked me into it,” she said of the faux auto salesperson.
The desire to earn a higher income seemed to be a theme with the students.
Ivan Cardenas, 17, said his $5,100 monthly income as a police officer (married to a landscaper) wasn’t going to be sufficient.
“I’m gonna see if I can get a promotion,” he said. Plus, Police Officer Cardenas has student loan debt, credit card debt AND a young child. “Having a child is super expensive, from what I’ve heard,” Cardenas said.
The truth was that Cardenas had already done a similar exercise, as part of his real life job at In-N-Out Burger. Additionally, in 10th grade he completed a budgeting project. “But I’m willing,” to participate in the Bite of Reality exercise, he said.
Senior Madyson Smith said thought maybe the organizers should have assigned students single person profiles -- instead of the hypothetical families. “It’d be more realistic,” of an exercise, she thought, and more relevant for people her age.
Napa High senior Fernando Arias said the Bite of Reality program “gives you a point of view about real life,” expenses and challenges. “I never really thought about all of this,” he admitted. Now he understands a little better how much money his dad spends on him, said Arias.
Matthew Mangalathil, 17, said he wasn’t sure about his new Bit of Reality job as a zookeeper. Especially because that meant he’d be picking up animal…poop.
Mangalathil said after budgeting for a TV, phone plan and other necessities, he planned to buy a car. A Dodge Charger, he said with a smile.
But on a serious note, “It’s a good idea for teenagers to get an idea of what to do with money,” he said.
These students weren’t the only high schoolers that participated in Bite of Reality. On Monday, an estimated 700 Redwood Credit Union employees worked with more than 3,000 high school students at 15 schools in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. American Canyon High School and Valley Oak High School in Napa also hosted the event.
“We believe money management is an essential life skill for young people to learn,” said Brett Martinez, Redwood Credit Union president and CEO. “However, because it’s not a graduation requirement, financial education differs greatly between schools. The Bite of Reality program helps fill in gaps, giving teens an eye-opening introduction to the everyday money challenges they will face as adults, and to navigating those financial decisions wisely.”
The Napa High event also included appearances by Congressman Mike Thompson and Napa County Office of Education Superintendent Dr. Barbara Nemko.