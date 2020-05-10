Napa high schools prepare to honor Class of 2020 amid stay-home order, with 2021 festivities possible

Donors had connected to 394 seniors at local high schools, including private academies such as Justin-Siena, as of Sunday afternoon.

“I got one senior a teddy bear, a bag of chips and a six-pack of Dr Pepper,” said Adopt a Senior’s founder Stacy Geary, whose daughter Haley is graduating from Vintage High and has been “adopted” by five group members. “You can send anything to say to a senior, ‘Hey, we’re with you, hang in there,’ anything to let them know that they’re supported and loved.”

The outpouring of support was especially welcome to students like Abby Arata, who recalled not feeling the full force of what she and her Napa High senior class would lose out on until the school district asked her what alternative ceremonies she would support.

“It didn’t really hit me until they sent out surveys asking how we wanted to celebrate our graduation,” she said last week. “Once I thought about how I would want to celebrate it in alternative way, then it hit me that we were all missing out. I have a lot of friends who graduated last year and I talked to them, and they all were very sympathetic – they know how much it means to have that celebration and walk across the stage.”