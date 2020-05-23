Napa high schools to send off graduates with “diploma walks” and videos

District leaders chose to stage scaled-down, partly online tributes to the Class of 2020 on schedule rather than postpone full-scale gatherings to later in the year, when shelter-at-home orders still could prohibit events with spectators.

“I was not going to run the risk of having to schedule and cancel again; I want to guarantee seniors a moment in June,” Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said earlier this month.

The diploma walks – NVUSD is avoiding the word “graduation” for this year's observance, according to spokesperson Cass Caulfield – will be staggered across the final week of the academic year, and some schools are scheduling their events across two days to accommodate some 1,400 departing seniors.

None of the on-campus events will be open to the public. Each graduate is allowed a group of loved ones attending in a single car, and only the graduate will leave the vehicle to collect his or her diploma and meet faculty members, before driving away with family members.

While schools were settling on final details for their ceremonies as of Thursday, plans shared on school websites began to fill out the shape of perhaps the most unusual send-offs ever seen at local high schools.