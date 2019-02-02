The Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley has selected Napa High School’s Joel Navarro as the 2019 Youth of the Year.
The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.
Joel has been a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley since elementary school and spoke of the impact it had on his development and the fact that it allowed him to find his voice and gave him opportunities to use it. According to a statement released by Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, Joel is dedicated to using his voice to not only raise awareness of the obstacles that America’s youth face today, but to use it to find solutions.
“We are very proud of Joel and honored to have him involved in our program,” said Joshua Sergeson, teen coordinator who has overseen the Teen Center for the last three years. “He is a fantastic young man who is an example for the younger kids who are working to find their voice.”
Eric Navarro, Jennifer Lopez, and Kalub Meno-Foust of Napa High School; Rudolph Barragan of New Technology High School; and Azhley Gonzalez of Vintage High School were also considered for this year’s honor.
“We’re proud of all these kids,” said Mark Kuhnhausen Executive Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley. “Youth of the Year takes courage and hard work and each one them did a fantastic job of telling their story. Each one of these kids are finding ways to better themselves and using their experiences and passions to give back to our community. These kids are all winners.”
All six participants received a $500 scholarship toward post-secondary education. Winner Joel Navarro will receive an additional $1000.
Now in its 72nd year, the Youth of the Year program honors the most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire.
Joel Navarro will go on to vie for the Northern California Youth of the Year title and a $5,000 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The clubs serve 1,330 Napa and American Canyon youth every day after school at the Napa Clubhouse, American Canyon Clubhouse, Club 1515 Teen Center, and 6 additional school-based locations.