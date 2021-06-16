Napa High students prepare to launch: graduation 2021

Yesenia Contreras said graduation day “is nerve-racking.”

“I don’t want to mess anything up, like trip.”

Contreras said she felt lucky that she got her drivers’ license right before COVID-19 hit, so she was able to be more independent. “I was able to make my own decisions,” about where she’d go and when, which was definitely an advantage during the shutdowns.

Luc Core said he was sad to leave high school, “but excited to move on to college and more freedom. If he could have done one thing differently, “I would have embraced the moment more.” High school “goes by real fast.”

Berna Leon said “it feels amazing,” to be receiving his diploma. He’s happy to begin “a new chapter,” in his life. One of the best things he did in high school was join the football team. “It kept me out of trouble,” said Leon.

Being a pandemic student had one benefit, said Leon. “It prepared me for after graduation, to be more independent,” he said.

“I want to jump for joy,” said Eric Hurtado. “We’re lucky to have this opportunity, to graduate in the stadium with all your friends.”

Hurtado said he planned to celebrate this milestone with a dinner or a graduation party.