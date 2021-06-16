Napa High students prepare to launch: graduation 2021

It was one of the hottest days of 2021 so far but that didn’t stop Napa High School’s class of 2021 from celebrating their most significant rite of passage.
Wednesday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, several hundred students donned blue caps and gowns to receive their high school diplomas. It was the school’s 124th graduating class.
Students reflected back on the past four years, mostly with fond memories. Underlying that was the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it changed their 11th and 12th grade years.
“Even though the pandemic took away our year, we still got to make the most of it,” said Dulce Leon, an NHS senior. “A lot of people didn’t like learning online, but I didn’t mind it,” said Leon. “I managed.”
New grad Calvin Snider said he was “super excited” to be receiving his diploma.
“I couldn’t be more happy to graduate in person,” instead of a drive-through graduation ceremony that the class of 2020 experienced.
Snider said the pandemic “definitely affected me.” He much preferred in-person learning, said this 12th grader. On top of that, instead of his normal three sport schedule, “I was only able to do one sport,” and it was a shortened season. He felt like he missed out on some traditional high school activities, “big time,” said Snider.
Was there any upside to being in high school during a pandemic? “I learned that I can be more independent and self-motivated,” he said.
For Honor Steffan, her senior year was a whirlwind. COVID-19 changed everything. “There were so many ups and downs.”
For this graduate, there was a benefit to being a pandemic student. Because Steffan continued distance learning, she was able to work two jobs, she said.
Senior Rafa Cendejas said he was also excited to be graduating. “I’m ready for new beginnings,” he said. His best year was 10th grade, said Cendejas. “It was our last full year,” of “normal” school.
After that, everything changed. There were moments he felt a little confused “and kind of lost,” he admitted.
Erick Aguilar said the pandemic caused havoc with what he said was the best part of his high school years: football.
During distance learning, “I did my own practices at home, but I didn’t really feel motivated,” he said. Even though coaches can be strict, he missed the accountability.
If he could change one thing about the past four years, Aguilar said he’d have worked harder his freshman year to pass all of his classes. That way he wouldn’t have had to catch up after that.
Yesenia Contreras said graduation day “is nerve-racking.”
“I don’t want to mess anything up, like trip.”
Contreras said she felt lucky that she got her drivers’ license right before COVID-19 hit, so she was able to be more independent. “I was able to make my own decisions,” about where she’d go and when, which was definitely an advantage during the shutdowns.
Luc Core said he was sad to leave high school, “but excited to move on to college and more freedom. If he could have done one thing differently, “I would have embraced the moment more.” High school “goes by real fast.”
Berna Leon said “it feels amazing,” to be receiving his diploma. He’s happy to begin “a new chapter,” in his life. One of the best things he did in high school was join the football team. “It kept me out of trouble,” said Leon.
Being a pandemic student had one benefit, said Leon. “It prepared me for after graduation, to be more independent,” he said.
“I want to jump for joy,” said Eric Hurtado. “We’re lucky to have this opportunity, to graduate in the stadium with all your friends.”
Hurtado said he planned to celebrate this milestone with a dinner or a graduation party.
“Anywhere, as long as I’m with family and friends having a good time.”
Jacquelyn Tamayo said she was quite happy to hear that graduation would be held at the stadium, like it traditionally is. “I was expecting something like last year,” when students did a drive-through event.
“I was excited because my family and friends could come see me graduate. It’s a special day for seniors.”
After music by the Napa High Vocal Music Workshop, senior student speaker Ava Moreci, was the first to address the gathered group on Wednesday afternoon.
“I love our tenacity… our willingness to fight for change…and our strength and creativity,” Moreci said.
Over the past four years, especially during COVID-19, “Our struggles have been valid,” she said. Yet, “When the world turns upside down, we adjust.”
That’s because we know there are still things worth working toward, she said.
Yes, graduation means we are about to be more independent, she said. However, “I don’t believe for a second that any of us have anything to be afraid of.”
“We are ready for this next part of our lives.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
