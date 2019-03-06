The city of Napa’s infrastructure will be in new, yet familiar hands.
Julie Lucido, an engineer with government experience in the Napa Valley, will become director of the Public Works department on April 8, the city announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. She returns to Napa after spending three years with the city of Fairfield, most recently as its public works head.
“Julie’s extensive public works experience, as well as her leadership skills and ability to build community with our staff as well as our residents, will be invaluable,” City Manager Steve Potter said in the statement.
Lucido replaces Jacques LaRochelle, who retired Jan. 15 after the city put him on leave in connection with an employee’s allegation, whose details have not been made public. His former deputy, Eric Whan, has led Public Works on an interim basis since LaRochelle was placed on leave in September.
A graduate of California State University, Chico, Lucido has spent more than 15 years in engineering and management posts for various local governments. Her background includes local posts with the city and the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, including a decade working on the Napa River flood control project.
After leaving the flood control district in December 2012, Lucido spent more than three years as a city senior civil engineer, a period when Napa restored its downtown east-west streets to two-way traffic for the first time since 1967 and partnered with the state to plan the rebuild of the oft-congested five-way intersection on the Silverado Trail and Third Street.