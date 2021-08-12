Napa historic home could become SRO housing for workers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the use permit is approved, each SRO unit could range from 392 to 446 square feet. The units would include a kitchenette, bathroom and stackable washer/dryer. The carriage house, or future retail/commercial space, is 794 square feet. Planned common area amenities include an outdoor kitchen, garden, bike storage and fire pit area, said Kelley.

Wenyon said he’d likely spend “way more” than a few hundred thousand dollars on the project. If all goes as planned, work could start as soon as 2022.

He’s not deterred by the scope of the work or the fact that the house on the city’s Historic Resource Inventory (HRI).

“I definitely enjoy the challenge of the project but I also feel like I’ve got a great team,” which includes Kelley, architectural historian Kara Brunzell and Warren Bowers of Bruce Tucker Construction. “I think we’ve got a lot of solid players to pull this off,” said Wenyon.

“I think it’s a really great project,” said Brunzell.

Yes, making the SRO units is a change from its original use as a single-family home, but the house has been a duplex for some time, she noted. In the decades since it was built, “The neighborhood has changed around it,” she said.

