Napa historic home could become SRO housing for workers

A historic downtown Napa house could become one of the city’s few single room occupancy (SRO) buildings, if the city approves the new owners’ plans.
Arnie and Desiree Wenyon bought the early 1900s Victorian/farm house, located at 1042 Seminary St. at the corner of Clay Street. They’re calling it Trower House, after Charles E. Trower, a past mayor of Napa and the second owner of the home.
The Wenyons, who own another home in Napa, recently asked the city for a use permit to turn the two-story home, currently a duplex, into a five-unit SRO complex.
The Wenyons would also like to convert the existing detached carriage house/garage into a “mercantile” use and construct a stand-alone ADU (accessory dwelling unit) behind the house.
The goal is to provide housing for Napa workers (such as hotel or restaurant staffers), while creating an income property for his family, said Wenyon.
“We love the location and property,” said Wenyon. “We love the history of it. We wanted to see if we could somehow save it and preserve some of Napa’s history.”
“We're trying to get it back online and have it be an asset to the community,” said Napa architect Paul Kelley, who has been hired by the Wenyons. (Because he also a member of the Napa city planning commission, Kelley said he will recuse himself from the approval process.)
The Wenyons, who also live in Orange County, Calif., bought the house in November from JP Morgan Chase Bank for $802,000, according to public records.
Before the bank owned the property, the house was home to Napa’s Nunn family for 50 years. Back in 2008, Jerry and Judy Nunn had recently received permission from the city of Napa to turn their family home at 1042 Seminary St. into a bed and breakfast, cheese shop and deli.
They hoped to revive their family-run eatery from the 1970s and '80s, Nunn’s Cheese Barn, formerly located on Main Street.
But during a dispute over a mortgage modification request, the bank took over the home.
The house at 1042 Seminary St. has a long and important history in downtown Napa.
The Nunns fought the foreclosure. To draw attention to their situation, in 2019 the couple stood outside their former home holding a large yellow banner.
“Chase Bank stealing our home,” the sign said.
Through their attorney, Nunns declined to comment this week on this sale. But they still hope to get the property back, said attorney Charles Dell'Ario.
Wenyon said the property dispute did not deter him from buying the property.
If the use permit is approved, each SRO unit could range from 392 to 446 square feet. The units would include a kitchenette, bathroom and stackable washer/dryer. The carriage house, or future retail/commercial space, is 794 square feet. Planned common area amenities include an outdoor kitchen, garden, bike storage and fire pit area, said Kelley.
Wenyon said he’d likely spend “way more” than a few hundred thousand dollars on the project. If all goes as planned, work could start as soon as 2022.
He’s not deterred by the scope of the work or the fact that the house on the city’s Historic Resource Inventory (HRI).
“I definitely enjoy the challenge of the project but I also feel like I’ve got a great team,” which includes Kelley, architectural historian Kara Brunzell and Warren Bowers of Bruce Tucker Construction. “I think we’ve got a lot of solid players to pull this off,” said Wenyon.
“I think it’s a really great project,” said Brunzell.
Yes, making the SRO units is a change from its original use as a single-family home, but the house has been a duplex for some time, she noted. In the decades since it was built, “The neighborhood has changed around it,” she said.
Jerry and Judy Nunn had big plans in 2008. The longtime Napa business owners, then in their 60s, had recently received permission from the cit…
“Some of these older buildings need to be reconfigured to fit how we live now and I think this is a great combination of keeping the character and the beauty of the old while using some creative thinking to reconfigure it to allow it to be used for contemporary modes of living.”
“We’re just happy to be in a position to help preserve it and make Napa even nicer by saving its history and investing in the community,” Wenyon said.
The application also asks for a waiver of on-site parking requirements based on the SRO use and tenants who are likely to live and work downtown.
“We’re hoping the city will be supportive of that,” said Kelley. “There’s a lot of frontage in front of the building.”
While the home is already listed on the local historical resources inventory, the project team is also proposing to nominate the residence and site to the National Register of Historic Places.
“We wanted to acknowledge the cultural history of the house,” said Kelley.
It will also lead to a substantial federal tax credit, noted Brunzell.
The house is also located within the downtown Napa Opportunity Zone. That means the owner or anyone who starts a business at the property is eligible for other tax breaks.
