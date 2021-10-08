 Skip to main content
Napa historic post office lanterns get wrapped up
HISTORY

Napa historic post office lanterns get wrapped up

In early October, a group of volunteers from Napa County Landmarks gathered at the Napa's downtown historic post office. Their goal: rewrap the huge lanterns that flank the post office entrances. The post office was heavily damaged in the 2014 earthquake and has since been sold for development.

Four giant brass and glass lanterns that flank the historic Franklin Station post office — under wraps since the 2014 earthquake — were briefly revealed earlier this month.

The lanterns were unwrapped by a team of volunteers from Napa County Landmarks. But it wasn’t a permanent unveiling. About an hour later, the lanterns were once again secured, this time with new durable plastic and other padding.

Napa County Landmarks president Ernie Schlobohm said that right after 2014's 6.0 earthquake, the lanterns were quickly covered.

No one could know that they’d remain in hibernation more than seven years later. Yet over the past years, the original materials that sheltered the lanterns were disintegrating, said Schlobohm.

Schlobohm said if the lanterns weren’t securely recovered, they were at risk of being damaged by weather, rocks being kicked up by passing cars or even vandalism.

The lanterns feature important architectural features, said Schlobohm.

The Franklin Station “is an iconic building,” which is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Schlobohm said. It is located at 1351 Second St. in downtown Napa.

According to Napa historian Rebecca Yeager, they originally came from the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition held in San Francisco. 

“They are a wonderful example of architectural artistry,” Yeager said.

Yes, after so many years, some locals might look right over them, “but if we lost those, we’d lose so much of the integrity of the building from a visual perspective,” said Yeager. “They are a vestige of an artistic craftsman style and technique that for the most part we no longer have.”

Such significant architectural elements “are worth preserving and treating with respect,” Schlobohm said.

After connecting with property owner Jim Keller and architect Stephen Cuddy, a plan to examine and rewrap the lanterns was hatched.

“We felt it was time,” to take action, he said.

After receiving permission from Keller, a small team met at the post office on Oct. 1. They started by removing the existing protective materials.

Each lantern stands about 7 feet, 9 inches tall and is about 4 feet wide. “When you’re looking at it from a distance, it doesn’t look that large, but when you’re up against it, it’s a pretty good size,” Schlobohm said of each lantern.

Luckily, there was no new significant damage, he said. The lanterns are made of what looks like brass, steel and glass, he noted. “They are quite durable.”

Next, thick moving blankets were trimmed into pieces fit to cover and protect the glass panels in each lantern.

“Following that, we covered the whole lantern with very thick silver tarp,” that’s made with woven fiberglass, said Schlobohm. “Those tarps should last up to five years,” he said.

The rewrapping project only cost about $400 and took about an hour, Schlobohm said.

“For one hour’s work, we get to save it for a few more lifetimes,” Schlobohm said.

Preserving the lanterns was never a sure thing.

After the 2014 Napa earthquake, the USPS originally moved to demolish the damaged post office building.

The agency said that it would cost $8 million to repair quake damage, while it would cost only $500,000 for demolition.

The Napa Franklin Station was built in 1933 with funding from the federal Public Works Administration.

After considerable public outcry, the USPS decided to try selling the building to a buyer who could repair the structure and preserve its architectural integrity.

In 2017, local developer Jim Keller and partners bought the property for $2 million. He’s since received approval to build a 175,000-square-foot, five-story, 156-key hotel.

However, those plans have not progressed.

“Unfortunately we lost a year on the project with the pandemic, but hospitality is back stronger than ever,” said Keller.

“I hope to have something to report on the development and restoration of the post office very soon.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

