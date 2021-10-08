Napa historic post office lanterns get wrapped up

According to Napa historian Rebecca Yeager, they originally came from the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition held in San Francisco.

“They are a wonderful example of architectural artistry,” Yeager said.

Yes, after so many years, some locals might look right over them, “but if we lost those, we’d lose so much of the integrity of the building from a visual perspective,” said Yeager. “They are a vestige of an artistic craftsman style and technique that for the most part we no longer have.”

Such significant architectural elements “are worth preserving and treating with respect,” Schlobohm said.

After connecting with property owner Jim Keller and architect Stephen Cuddy, a plan to examine and rewrap the lanterns was hatched.

“We felt it was time,” to take action, he said.

After receiving permission from Keller, a small team met at the post office on Oct. 1. They started by removing the existing protective materials.

Each lantern stands about 7 feet, 9 inches tall and is about 4 feet wide. “When you’re looking at it from a distance, it doesn’t look that large, but when you’re up against it, it’s a pretty good size,” Schlobohm said of each lantern.