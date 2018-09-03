Who founded the city of Napa? Who operated the first commercial winery here? Who were the first couple married in Napa? What infamous former Governor of Missouri is buried here? Why was a famous civil rights worker buried here?All this and more can be seen and discovered on a guided tour of Napa’s Tulocay Cemetery, conducted monthly by the Napa County Historical Society. Here, the notable and the notorious lie side by side.
If you enjoy nothing more than walking around old cemeteries wherever you find them, this is the perfect activity. There are so many things to see and learn here. “It’s a virtual tour of the history of the American West,” said Napa County Historical Society (NCHS) Executive Director Nancy Levenberg.
Levenberg and Presley Hubschmitt, research librarian for the NCHS, conduct the monthly tours. About 20 people typically brave the morning chill to come along on the fascinating and informative tours. It’s great exercise; too, walking up and down the hills Tulocay is built upon.
Napa has been around a long time, and a large majority of its historical residents rest in peace in the sprawling facility. And yet, only 20 of the cemetery’s 48 acres are in use, according to Levenberg, so there is plenty of room to grow.
First stop on the tours, appropriately, is the family plot of Don Cayetano Juarez of Old Adobe fame. Don Juarez donated 48 acres of land from his Rancho Tulucay, which was deeded to him by General Mariano Vallejo in the mid-1800s. Juarez is buried here along with his wife Maria, and several family descendants.
An interesting feature of his plot is a large, above-ground cement and brick vault, which cemetery records show but have no information as to who might be inside. There are other nameless vaults like this around the cemetery, as we would discover, along with many other interesting facts, on our tour. Hubschmitt said that over 200 Juarez descendants still live in the Napa area today.
But Juarez was not the first recorded burial at Tulocay; that distinction goes to a 1-year-old child named Ester E. Hatton, who was laid to rest in 1873, according to cemetery director Peter Manasse. He also pointed out that as the cemetery opened in 1859, other burials likely preceded Hatton’s but were not recorded.
Hubschmitt noted that Tulocay was also not the first cemetery in Napa, the first being located on the other side of town in the Browns Valley area.
“The old cemetery became overcrowded, and in 1858, the city of Napa formed a committee to determine where to put a new cemetery,” she said.
According to a book about the history of the cemetery by noted local historian, Nancy S. Brennan, the original cemetery was located “near the intersection of Browns Valley Road and a road leading to the ‘Kilburn tract,’ and was situated on the sunny side of a hill.”
According to the book, during heavy rains the road to the cemetery became not only impassable, but bodies were also occasionally washing down the hill.
The next stop on our Tulocay tour was a plot whose occupant is a name many Napans would recognize immediately: Boon Fly. If you have wondered about the “Boon Fly Café” west of town on the Sonoma highway, and thought it a curious name, you might be surprised to learn the name is actually referencing a Napa historical figure. The restaurant says their name honors Fly’s pioneer contributions to the Carneros District, once known as the “Fly District.”
He was originally from North Carolina and literally walked from there to Napa via Missouri and Salt Lake City, according to Hubschmitt. He became a sought-after carpenter in the area. “Not everyone rode on a wagon in a wagon train,” she said. “In fact, very few did.”
A former governor of Missouri buried in Tulocay?
Yep: Lilburn Boggs, who served from 1836-1840.
Boggs infamously issued an executive order in 1838 ordering all Mormons be driven from the state, and later, though seriously wounded, survived an assassination attempt before fleeing West in 1846.
Among Boggs’ party of emigrants was the infamous Donner Party, who unwisely split from the main group to take the dangerous Hastings Route to California, and everyone knows what happened to them.
“Many rescue attempts, including the successful one, were mounted right here in Napa County,” said Levenberg. “A number of the survivors ended up settling right here.”
Boggs served as the first alcalde, a Spanish-era position equivalent to mayor or chief magistrate, of Sonoma before later moving to Napa. Boggs second wife was Panthea Boone, a granddaughter of the famous mountain man, Daniel Boone.
James Clyman, another mountain man who traveled with the likes of Jim Bridger and others, is buried here. Clyman famously survived a vicious grizzly bear attack on the way to Napa where he settled in 1845. The following year, he was guiding a wagon train west and fell in love with 26-year-old Hannah McCombs.
Clyman, 30 years her senior at the time, and McCombs were married in what is said to be the first wedding celebrated in Napa. Their first house, built in 1857 at 2243 Redwood Road, still stands today, according to Hubschmitt.
An imposing headstone belonging to early Napa winemaker John Patchett, was the next stop.
“Patchett bought land in the Napa Valley after coming west for the Gold Rush,” Hubschmitt said. “He became the first person to plant vineyards for commercial purposes, not just personal use. His vineyards were located where the Embassy Suites sits today. In 1858, Patchett hired a winemaker whose name is well known today, Charles Krug, to help him. Krug brought along his cider press which was used instead of stomping the grapes.”
Hubschmitt next led our tour group into an area with beautiful and ornate family mausoleums. Several well-known Napa family names are represented here, including the Migliavaccas and the Goodmans.
Levenberg pointed out that well-known developer George Altamura is currently constructing the largest mausoleum ever built at Tulocay.
“The vaults were meant to be mansions for the dead,” Hubschmitt said, and indeed they are every bit as elaborate as any grand home, just on a smaller scale. Some of the finest examples of stone carving and stained glass you will see anywhere are found on and in these vaults.
Goodman, of course, constructed the old Goodman Library downtown, only now reopening after extensive earthquake repair.
Giacomo Migliavacca was an award-winning winemaker in the late 1800s, his operation being located where the Napa County Library stands today. His descendants are still operating a green grocers in Napa today.
No tour would be complete without a stop at the crypt of the man who founded the city of Napa, Nathan Coombs. Literally carved into a rock wall facing, appropriately, Coombsville Road, the crypt holds many of his early descendants. Curiously, as Hubschmitt pointed out, Coombs himself is buried in an above-ground vault just outside the crypt.
A second tour, led by Levenberg, featured two Scandinavian boat captains who plied the Napa River in the late 1800s. One was Captain Andrew Sampson from Norway, whose beautiful house still stands across the street from the Napa County Library. No coincidence that the home was located just one block from the Napa River, Levenberg said.
The other featured boat captain was Niels Hansen Wulff from Denmark. He was involved in ferrying people and goods aboard his river steamer, the Zinfandel, up the Napa River from the Bay. Wulff’s home still stands at 549 Brown St., even closer to the river than Sampson’s home.
A large monument erected in 2003, appropriately featuring a large sloop carved into a giant stone imported from Norway, honors two Norwegians buried at Tulocay who came to America in 1825 on the sloop Restauration.
Jacob Anderson Slogvik and Serena Madland were part of the group known as “sloopers,” and are distinguished as the two Restauration passengers who traveled furthest west. The ship was nicknamed the “Scandinavian Mayflower.”
There are also some prominent plots in the cemetery belonging to early Chinese immigrants to Napa, including the family Chan, who Levenberg noted are considered to be the first Chinese family to settle in the Valley. The Chans owned several retail businesses, including a bank, restaurants and, yes, a Chinese laundry in what used to be known as China Camp in Napa. The flood bypass project made the land China Camp was built on disappear.
The Chan family also built the first Napa’s first Buddhist temple in 1886. There are many Chan descendants buried in the large Tulocay plot, and the gold Chinese characters, which are status symbols in Chinese culture, distinguish all headstones. The family is still present in the Napa area today.
Another stop featured the grave of an African-American woman who was prominent in the Civil Rights movement in California, although she was not particularly connected to Napa other than being buried here. Mary Ellen Pleasant died destitute in 1904, but her friend, Olive Sherwood of Napa, had her interred in the Sherwood family plot at Tulocay. She was known as the “Mother of Civil Rights in California,” and won a famous lawsuit that desegregated public transportation in San Francisco after she and a friend were unceremoniously kicked off a streetcar.
Clearly, Napa history is alive and well in this expansive province of the dead.