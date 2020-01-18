Napa hit with request to change Council elections from at-large to district-based

Ballots in Napa could look very different this November, thanks to a petition the city received to create electoral districts in order to ensure equal representation for the Latino community.
The proposed system would mean Napans would only vote for one council seat – the one that’s apportioned for their residential area – while the entire city would continue to get a vote for mayor.
A similar proposal was delivered last month to the Napa Valley Unified School District that would change how school trustees are elected to serve Napa, Yountville and American Canyon.
Scott Rafferty, a lawyer based in Walnut Creek, authored the letter to the city on behalf of “residents of the City of Napa” as well as local political organization Napa County Progressive Alliance.
The letter asserts that the votes of Latinos – who account for about 41 percent of the city’s population according to local government data – are diluted by the current at-large system, in which the entire city votes for all four council members and the mayor.
Rafferty says this approach consistently leaves this community without adequate representation in city government. There’s only been one Latino to ever serve on the Napa City Council, Alfredo Pedroza. He was elected in 2012, and now serves as District 4 County Supervisor.
Ricky Hurtado, who finished third in the 2018 race for two open seats, called the moment a “unique opportunity to go into districts” in a way could help correct for the “disconnect” between Latino and non-Latinos within the city.
The letter sent to the City Clerk also states that the at-large system violates the California Voting Rights Act because it doesn’t adequately correct for moments where “racially polarized voting,” a technical term which basically means distinct ethnic blocs vote differently, reduces the ability of the Latino community in Napa to influence electoral outcomes.
According to the letter, Hurtado received approximately 53 percent of the Latino vote in 2018, but only 8 percent support from non-Latino voters. Four years earlier, Jose Hurtado won 75 percent of the Latino vote, but only 17 percent of the non-Latino vote, putting him third.
In these cases, and in others, the petition argues, it’s evident that Latinos are making “informed” choices distinct from their non-Latino counterparts, but their votes are being diluted.
Ricky Hurtado said he believed he would have fared more favorably in 2018 if districts had existed.
“California’s Voting Rights Act was intended to set a lower bar than the federal version so that minority groups could more easily pressure city councils,” said Gary Orton, spokesperson for the Napa County Progressive Alliance and Napa resident. “The 15th amendment says that the right to vote won’t be abridged, which basically means weakened, and what we’re looking at is the weakening of the right to vote of people of color.”
As it stands, Napa council members can live anywhere in the city, which, according to Rafferty, can lead to the concentration of representatives living in one or a few geographic areas, leaving entire swaths of the city without a person who understands their literal on-the-ground needs. This, he says, lifts up the needs of some disproportionately compared to those of others.
“People want a government that’s close to the people … they want somebody from their experience in life up there on the Council, and when you get to a city the size of Napa, you need to have representation from every major community,” Rafferty said in an interview. “That’s what this does.”
Today, when Napa voters go to the polls, they select two candidates for city council and, every four years, a mayoral candidate, as well as vote yes or no on a series of ballot initiatives. The two highest vote-getters for Council win, along with the mayor with the highest number.
How elections would work
Under the proposed new system, the entire city would continue to vote for the mayor (though the Napa County Progressive Alliance advocates for a five-person Council of equals which then appoints a mayor internally) and each of the remaining four council members would have to come from the newly-drawn district in which they live.
These districts would be drawn predominantly based on population size, according to John Tuteur, Napa County voter registrar, and the person responsible for conducting the federally mandated re-districting every 10 years for the county.
“The city would have to create four population districts, each of which holds roughly the same number of people,” he said. “And the other criteria is that you have to be careful that you draw the districts so that you aren’t discriminating.”
The move to district-based elections would be far from unprecedented. In fact, it already exists at the county level for the Board of Supervisors, and it’s happening in cities across the state of California more broadly. According to Rafferty, of the 99 cities in the state with a comparable population size to Napa, less than 15 will elect at-large councilmembers in 2020.
In the request of the city of Napa, the thought, according to Rafferty, is that you’d create a district or two where more concentrated pockets of Latinos live in order to increase the chances they are able to put someone on the council who “shares their life experiences.”
“District elections make them more competitive and that’s good for everyone. It makes sure that every neighborhood, particularly the minority neighborhoods, are equally represented,” Rafferty said, adding that voters are more likely to “run into their representative at the grocery store” and candidates are more able to “knock on doors and really engage with the community.”
Tuteur describes the change for council hopefuls as moving from a race “against one another” to “a race for the seats.” Rather than running against a slate of six candidates, for example, you’d only be competing against the one person, say, who lives in your same district.
Similarly, voters would only be able to select between individuals running from their same geographic region, while still maintaining the right to vote for the mayor regardless of where the candidate lives.
Another argument in favor of districts is that it could make campaigning more affordable since candidates would canvas in a notably smaller area. Therefore, it might encourage a more socioeconomically and ethnically diverse group of people to run for office, Hurtado says.
“When I finished third, I was one of the candidates who hadn’t raised as much money. It was a lot of grassroots,” he said. “Those seeking to run would have to raise fewer funds, which would make for fewer special interests in our local politics.”
Other considerations
A possible flipside, according to Councilwoman Liz Alessio, is that relegating one seat to one district gives candidates a reason not to knock on doors in communities they aren’t already familiar with, and it disincentivizes governing for the entire city.
“I’m a fourth-generation Napan and during my campaign, I went into neighborhoods I had never been into and it was really informative,” she said. “I want council members to know personally every area of the city because that really just enriches the Council.”
Councilwoman Mary Luros agrees that the idea could pose possible governance issues.
“If you’re only representing the neighborhood you live in, it changes how you govern. Most of the issues we deal with are community issues that affect us all, but if we got into situations like, say, development projects that would only impact one district, that would change the entire discussion,” she said.
Both Luros and Alessio agree, though, that the Council currently doesn’t reflect the demographics of the city – in terms of race but also in terms of socioeconomics and age -- and want to explore solutions that could improve that situation.
California law allows the city to decide how it would draw the districts. Tuteur says there are three main options – do it at the city staff level, contract it out to someone like himself, or create a citizen’s commission like that which exists for the state.
Carefulness in drawing of districts would be key to making sure that minority groups aren’t unintentionally done a disservice, Hurtado said.
Rafferty and Alessio both noted that drawing a district that solidifies Latino representation on the council would be tricky because the community lives spread out throughout the entire city.
“In any given pocket of the city, [they] make up no more than around 40 or 45 percent of the population, so this wouldn’t necessarily ensure that a Latino candidate wins,” Alessio said.
Rafferty advocates for drawing the districts in time for the 2020 election, citing the two seats mayoral candidates and sitting council members Scott Sedgley and Doris Gentry will give up as the “ideal time” opportunity to transition systems with minimal pushback from incumbents.
“This is a long-term reform, and it’s not about any of the incumbents, as long as they don’t take it personally,” he said.
But Tuteur, who has been clear that he’s not advocating for or against the move to the district-based system, believes fast tracking the process for this year’s elections would be tough to execute.
Luros and Alessio expressed concern at how it could derail a lofty list of goals the Council set for 2020.
“It’s kind of unfortunate because we have a lot of other things that we want to accomplish, and this is something that we don’t have a lot of say over,” Luros said.
The California Voting Rights Act gives the City 45 days to adopt a resolution of intent, which must be debated and voted on in a public session. Since the city received the letter at the end of the year, they have until mid-February. Council will meet on Tuesday Jan. 21 in a closed session to discuss the matter, and they will agendize the item for a public session at a date to be announced shortly thereafter.
After that, the city has 90 days to hold a series of public mapping sessions.
Napa Valley Unified School District
This request comes alongside a similar petition to the Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD), also from Rafferty on behalf of “residents of the City of Napa” and “members of the Napa County Progressive Alliance” to move to the same district-based system.
NVUSD is the only government entity in the county in which elected officials must live in certain areas, but voting still takes place at-large. The shift would require creating seven areas with roughly equal populations. Three Latinos currently sit on the seven-person school board.
“I always thought this was the most restrictive voting method. You need a lot of name recognition, or a lot of money, for a job that pays $400 a month,” said Trustee Cindy Watter at a school board meeting Thursday night.
Rafferty has represented plaintiffs in 14 cases in the state of California, and he’s never had a city try to fight the petition. Similarly, Orton implied that if the City of Napa did choose to evade passing a resolution of intent, a lawsuit would likely follow.
“The letter doesn’t state that, but I’m confident that given the fact that when these letters have been sent, most of the cities have adopted the resolution and the facts of what’s contained in the letter, I’m confident there would be a plaintiff that would come up,” Orton said. “And these lawsuits suing cities have been successful.”
Residents will have an opportunity to participate in the process, starting with the public session on passing a resolution of intent and during the public sessions around drawing the map, should the city move forward. Luros encourages people to show up.
“People should be paying attention to this. It’s huge, and it will really change how we handle elections in Napa, and it will have an impact on voters but also on candidates and how we govern,” she said.
Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this report.