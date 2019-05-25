Looking to buy a home in Napa County in 2019? Be prepared to pay a little more. The median – or middle number – of all homes sold in Napa County in April was $658,000. That’s compared to $585,000 one year ago.
At the same time, fewer homes found new owners. According to data from Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, a total of 106 Napa County homes sold in April, compared to 123 a year ago.
Starting in late spring 2018, some potential homebuyers got priced out of the market by the double whammy of rising prices and mortgage rates, said a news release from CoreLogic, a real estate analytics company. Others simply stepped out of the market amid concerns prices were near a peak.
“The sales trends for April and May this year will begin to clarify whether many of those who put plans on hold in 2018 are being lured back into the market by this year’s lower mortgage rates, higher inventory and the resulting improvement in buyers’ negotiating position,” said CoreLogic.
“The market is normalizing,” said said Desi Capaz, the past chair of the Napa chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors. In Napa County, “We’re starting to see a shift from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market.”
The number of homes listed for sale locally has risen recently, leading to more of a balanced market, “And that’s what we want to see,” Capaz said.
Napa NorBAR chair Suzi Moret of D’Vine Properties said that in the fall and at the beginning of this year, sellers were testing the market and listed homes at aspirational prices. Then inventory peaked, and when those overpriced homes did not sell, “People had to make price reductions.”
Capaz said he’s also seeing some price reductions in the market, but “that sweet spot in Napa of $500,000 to $700,000 is still active.”
Yes, there were fewer homes sold in April 2019 compared to April 2018, but “That number should increase going into the spring season with more inventory to choose from,” Capaz said.
A number of million dollar homes have been sold in Napa County so far this year. To date, the top spot goes to an estate located at 550 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena. The fully-furnished, 4,553 square foot home sold in February for $7.2 million.
For “bargain hunters” the least expensive home (not including condos or mobile homes) sold in Napa so far this year was located at 2230 Georgia St., just south of Napa High School.
The derelict house sold for $340,000, but it has since been demolished and the property cleared. The lot, including plans for a 1,806 square foot, three-bedroom home, plus an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), is currently listed for sale for $550,000.
These days, the condition of a listed home can dictate how fast it sells, said Moret.
“If they are poor condition at a bargain price, someone will snatch them up and fix them up," said Moret. "If they are at a decent price and move-in, pristine condition, they sell quickly,” and with multiple offers. “If they are in mediocre shape, they’re just going to sit there.”
Moret said an extended rainy season may have caused some homeowners to wait to list homes until more recently. This past month, “We saw a significant amount of new inventory come on,” said Moret. In recent weeks the weekly realtor tour of new homes listed for sale in Napa increased from 19 new listings to as high as 45.
Capaz said he expects the Napa County real estate market to see a 2 to 4 percent appreciation through the end of the year.
Statewide, California home sales remained muted entering the spring homebuying season as soft buyer demand continues to challenge the market, the California Association Of Realtors (CAR) reported.
Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 396,760 units in April.
April’s sales figure was down 0.1 percent from the 397,210 level in March and down 4.8 percent from home sales in April 2018 of 416,750. Sales remained below the 400,000 level for the ninth consecutive month and have fallen on a year-over-year basis for a full year.
“Weak buyer demand, largely prompted by elevated home prices, is playing a role in the softening housing market,” said C.A.R. President Jared Martin. “However, with low interest rates, cooling competition and an increase in homes to choose from, buyers can take advantage of a more balanced housing market.”
Even as demand weakened and home sales stumbled, the statewide median home price set another record high in April, hitting $602,920 and surpassing the previous high of $602,760 set last summer.
April’s price was up 6.5 percent from $565,880 in March and up 3.2 percent from a revised $584,460 in April 2018. The year-over-year price growth rate was the strongest since October 2018.
“While we started off the spring homebuying season on a down note, home sales in the upcoming months may fare better than the top-level numbers suggest,” said C.A.R. Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young.
“The year-over-year sales decrease was the smallest in nine months, and pending home sales increased for the second straight month after declining for more than two years. While we don’t expect a sharp sales rebound, we also don’t expect an acceleration in declines.”
According to CAR’s April 2019 resale housing report Non-seasonally adjusted sales in the San Francisco Bay Area were down 1.0 percent from April 2018.
The median home price increased from a year ago in all regions except the San Francisco Bay Area. According to CAR data, of the entire nine-county region, only Napa County posted an increase in April of 3.3 percent, while San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma recorded the largest price declines of 9.5 percent, 7.7 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.