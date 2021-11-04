Napa home prices, sales, dip: Experts describe normal year-end slowdown

To many, $800,000 sounds like a lot to pay for a house in Napa. Unfortunately for today’s home buyers, that’s the stark reality.

The median sold price for a Napa County home in September was $800,000, according to data service Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS).

That’s actually a slight decline from August when the median sold price topped $815,000.

At the same time, the number of Napa homes sold in September declined month-over-month, according to a report from BAREIS.

The data service reported that 172 homes sold in August, compared to 136 in September.

“It’s a competitive market,” said Stefan Jezycki with Engel & Volkers of Napa. Compounding that, “We’re not adding supply,” in the form of many new homes, he said.

“Right now it’s crazy,” said Susan Archer of BHHS Drysdale Properties. “There are still so many buyers,” looking for a home in Napa Valley, she said.

For example, Jezycki has a listing at 2620 Elm St. Priced at $789,000, this home has a second unit that could make the property more attractive to some buyers.

Listed on Oct. 19, it’s already in contract with an investor buyer, he said.

Homes that have been completely renovated and are located in neighborhoods most in-demand go under contract within six to 10 days, with multiple offers, over asking, he said.

For homes that have some updates, sellers could expect to receive three to six offers. For homes in “modest” condition, they might receive three to four offers.

Fixer-uppers are a different kind of buyer, Jezycki said. Most buyers who plan to live in the home “are not interested in spending a premium for fixer-upper.”

Those looking to buy an $800,000 home in say Browns Valley, one of Napa’s most popular neighborhoods, would be facing an uphill battle.

“IF you found it,” such a home would most likely require significant work, such as new bathrooms, kitchen, or roof, he said. Instead of a quiet cul-de-sac, such a home might be close to a busy street. Buyers would face multiple offers.

“It’d be a unicorn,” he said. “We don’t have that many,” of homes in that price range, he said.

Napa County home prices have risen quite a bit, said Archer. What might have been listed for $800,000 a few years ago is now priced “at well over $1 million,” she said.

Archer has a listing at 1727 Spencer St. in Napa, priced at $875,000. It was extensively remodeled by owners who originally planned to live there permanently but unexpectedly moved out of the area. It is not under contract, yet.

Buyers prefer turnkey homes, she said. “A lot of properties are move-in ready, because folks don’t want to do the work.”

Archer said she thinks she’s seeing the beginning of buyers taking advantage of Proposition 19, which allows eligible homeowners to transfer their tax assessments anywhere within the state.

“The other thing is people want larger parcels,” so they can add an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), which is a newer option for homeowners.

Archer said that 2020 “was probably the largest number of sales that I’ve experienced in 30 years. A lot of people were coming to Napa, and some moving away, but a lot of people within our community were (also) moving,” around.

This year is shaping up to be more of the same. “It’s still been a busy year,” said Archer. Not a frenzy, like last year, “but still a lot of activity.”

Ellen Politz with Corcoran Global Living described the end of the year slowdown as a normal market.

“I’m not sweating it,” said Politz.

Yes, “It is still very competitive and the serious buyers are still out there but we always see prices soften in the fall,” she said. Of course, “It doesn’t feel normal, because 2020 was so frenetic.”

“I also think that a lot of buyers got really burned out with the frenzy of the market and we saw buyers kind of pull back a bit.”

Politz has a listing at 2708 Pine St, Napa. Priced at $695,000, the home has two bedrooms and one bath, but is on a 9,000 square foot lot.

“It’s not 100% turnkey but in this price range that’s what you get,” she said. As of this week she had two buyers that were seriously interested, said Politz, but no offers yet.

Yes, many buyers want newly remodeled homes, but this home “is a wonderful opportunity for someone who is more flexible.”

Statewide, California home sales closed out the third quarter by reversing a four-month decline and posting the largest monthly increase in more than a year, the California Association Of Realtors (CAR) reported.

Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 438,190 in September, according to information collected by CAR from more than 90 local Realtor associations and MLSs statewide.

The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2021 if sales maintained the September pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.

September’s sales pace was up 5.6 percent on a monthly basis from 414,860 in August and down 10.5 percent from a year ago, when 489,590 homes were sold on an annualized basis.

The month-to-month increase was the largest since August 2020, and despite a continued decline from the prior year, statewide sales maintained a 16.8 percent increase on a year-to-date basis.

“As we move into the off-homebuying season, we should see market competition easing and home prices moderating, giving those who waited out the highly competitive market earlier this year an opportunity to revisit buying,” said CAR President Dave Walsh.

“Interest rates are expected to remain low and the availability of homes for sale should improve, which should boost homebuying interest and spur sales.”

After setting another record in August, California’s median home price declined to $808,890, down 2.3 percent from $827,940 in August. The September price was 13.5 percent higher than the $712,430 recorded last September.

The median price in California remained above the $800,000 benchmark for the sixth consecutive month but the double-digit price year-over-year price gain was the smallest in 14 months.

A change in the mix of sales, once again, played a role in the change in the statewide median price, as the sales share of million-dollar continued to shrink on a month-to-month basis, and prices in the high-end market have been growing at a slower pace than the low-end market in the past two months.

“With the economic recovery remaining on course but progressing at a pace slower than anticipated, rates are expected to rise modestly in the next few months but will remain low,” said CAR Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine.

“While statewide home sales are expected to dip slightly next year according to our latest forecast, housing demand will remain solid and post the second-highest level of sales in the past five years. The market will stay competitive in 2022 as the normalization continues, and home prices will remain elevated,” said Levine.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

