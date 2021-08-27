Napa home prices up, sales down: multiple offers, over asking price, common

During two open houses, “we got bombarded,” she said. “They just kept coming. It was just crazy.”

Many visitors were locals but some came from San Francisco and elsewhere, she said.

By Tuesday the owners had seven offers. They have since countered four of them.

Cooke described another Napa home she recently had listed for $895,000. It received multiple offers and sold for $1.295 million.

“It was just a four-bedroom tract house but in decent shape and in a court with a pretty yard,” she said.

“There seem to be a lot of people out there with a lot of money and if they like the house they don’t care what they paid for it,” said Cooke. There’s almost “no rhyme or reason.”

There are a few indicators. Interest rates are so low “that money is practically free,” she said. “So many people have been allowed to work from home and they went to get out of the congested areas and have a place in our valley.”

Simpkins also has a listing close to that median price. Located at 2295 Adrian St., the current asking price is $849,000.