Napa home sales: prices soar, multiple offers the new normal

Ropelewski has a listing at 245 Circle Oaks Drive, in the Circle Oaks community outside of Napa. Priced at $720,000, that home is also now in contract.

“It’s really tough right now” for buyers, said Ropelewski. With such competition, she warns her clients to expect to pay over the asking price.

For example, if a buyer is approved to buy a home for $700,000 “you need to be shopping in the $600,000 price because you are going to need that buffer to help you with that negotiation.”

In today’s market a multiple offer situation is “100% to be expected,” Ropelewski said.

She’s seeing homes regularly selling for about 15% over asking. For example, “I have a listing on Silverado Trail for 630K, and we are in contract for over 20% over the asking price.”

For the next three to five months, Ropelewski’s not expecting much of a slowdown or change in what buyers want.