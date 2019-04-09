Who was James B. Newman?

According to a 2009 report by Page & Turnbull for the city of Napa, James B. Newman (1851-1933) was a marble and granite contractor who became one of Napa’s premier builders in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century.

Born in England, Newman was trained as a stonemason and came to Napa in 1873. Newman partnered with another local stonemason, H.W. Wing, and together they started one of Napa’s first quarries later that year just east of the city.

Newman’s Napa Marble & Granite Works was very successful, and by 1901 he employed nineteen full-time stone cutters and masons. The business still operates today on Silverado Trail, and Newman’s house on Juarez Street still stands.

Newman was known for building bridges and buildings throughout the city and county, and worked with Luther Turton on a number of projects.

Newman cut stone for the Napa State Asylum for the Insane (1873-1875), and constructed the Behlow Building (1900, demolished 1977), the Goodman Library (1901), the Migliavacca Building (1904, demolished 1973), St. Helena High School, and Sonoma City Hall, among others. Some of Newman’s bridges include the Zinfandel Bridge near St. Helena (1912), and the Putah Creek Bridge (1896), which is now under Lake Berryessa but was reportedly the largest in the western United States at the time of its construction.

He also supplied stone for the streets of San Francisco.

Newman is buried in a plot in Tulocay cemetery, surrounded by a stone fence.