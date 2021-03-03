Napa home to new 'flexible workspace' company, Spaces

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spaces also include a large kitchen area that offers a coffee machine, refrigerator, snacks, water and other amenities.

Following CDC guidelines for cleaning and airflow, “everything is safe and secure,” said Kennedy.

All you need is “a computer and a good attitude,” said Kennedy.

“In the wake of the global pandemic, the world of work has undergone a wholesale evolution,” IWG Founder and CEO Mark Dixon said.

“While employees have wanted the ability to work remotely in recent years, many still want to return to an office environment at least part of the time. The pandemic has shown how employees can be productive and efficient in this changing model, and we are already seeing significant shifts in work policies that will allow a hybrid workplace model going forward,” said Dixon.

“The concept is designed to have universal appeal and will resonate with all workers from entrepreneurs to enterprises and independent contractors, who may visit a central headquarters for meetings and events while working some of the time from home or at regional offices nearby,” he said.