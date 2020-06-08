Napa homeless encampment near Imola bridge grows during pandemic

Gardner added most of these services existed pre-pandemic, though they’re now servicing more people.

Those living at the Bowl also receive regular health checks, according to Rattigan, who said anyone who was over 55-years-old or could provide some kind of medical documentation proving a condition that makes them susceptible to COVID-19 is automatically moved to one of the motel rooms set aside for vulnerable individuals within the homeless community who can’t easily self-isolate.

“It doesn’t matter if they were in the shelter or on the street," she said.

While the number of people living in the Bowl has grown, officials say these individuals are engaging with county- and city-provided services more than ever before.

Napa Housing Manager Lark Ferrell described an increased partnership between the county and city departments and said she’s been “really impressed” with how Abode and other agencies have been able to “engage people they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

“If there’s a way to continue this, it would be awesome. But practically it would blow your budget because we don’t have the resources, but, man, it’s been impressive,” she said.