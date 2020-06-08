Napa homeless encampment near Imola bridge grows during pandemic

Earthen berms encircle an area near Imola and Soscol avenues just behind OLE Health and the South Napa Century Center. To most Napans, it largely goes unnoticed, although it can be scrutinized by exercisers on cardio machines at the In-Shape Health Club.
For about 30 individuals currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness, the area inside the berm is called home.
County and law enforcement officials refer to the tented area as the “Bowl.” The area only had a “few campers” before the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, but it’s expanded notably since then, according to Brandon Gardner who runs homeless outreach for the Napa Police Department.
Closure of food distribution centers downtown along with limited capacity and more restrictive screening requirements at shelters compelled an increasing number of individuals to turn to the streets to shelter-in-place, he said.
The vulnerability of Napa’s homeless community to both contracting and spreading the virus was a top priority for officials even in the early stages of the pandemic. “It’s pretty obvious that the homeless population is one of the most at-risk to spread and contract the virus because they’re transient and sheltering at home is more difficult if you don’t have a place to shelter,” Napa’s Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said.
To date, there have been no positive tests within the homeless population, according to Rattigan who attributes the success to a number of interventions that have allowed individuals experiencing homelessness to more readily remain isolated in smaller, congregate groups.
Historically, the Bowl as well as other encampments of the unhoused citywide have been subject to forced clean-ups by law enforcement or partner agencies.
During the pandemic, though, healthy residents are no longer being asked to leave due to health concerns associated with being on the move, Gardner said. In some ways, they’re being encouraged to stay put.
At the end of March, the county installed two portable toilets and hand-washing stations at the Bowl, the hope being that people living there could remain in-place as opposed to using public restrooms in areas highly trafficked by vulnerable populations such as OLE Health or the Salvation Army.
The facilities are cleaned and re-stocked almost daily, Rattigan said, and they’re currently paid for by general emergency funding. She believes most of the expenses are “tentatively reimbursable” as funding comes through from the state and federal levels.
Residents at the encampment also receive food deliveries from Abode Services, the county’s contracted homeless outreach agency, as well as from local organizations. County Flood Control provides a dumpster for residents to use for trash disposal and removes it when full.
Gardner added most of these services existed pre-pandemic, though they’re now servicing more people.
Those living at the Bowl also receive regular health checks, according to Rattigan, who said anyone who was over 55-years-old or could provide some kind of medical documentation proving a condition that makes them susceptible to COVID-19 is automatically moved to one of the motel rooms set aside for vulnerable individuals within the homeless community who can’t easily self-isolate.
“It doesn’t matter if they were in the shelter or on the street," she said.
While the number of people living in the Bowl has grown, officials say these individuals are engaging with county- and city-provided services more than ever before.
Napa Housing Manager Lark Ferrell described an increased partnership between the county and city departments and said she’s been “really impressed” with how Abode and other agencies have been able to “engage people they wouldn’t have otherwise.”
“If there’s a way to continue this, it would be awesome. But practically it would blow your budget because we don’t have the resources, but, man, it’s been impressive,” she said.
The goal, ultimately, is to help individuals off the street or out of the shelter and into permanent housing, Ferrell said, but the pandemic has stalled much of the city’s unit turnover, making the transition more difficult and forcing officials to innovate ways to connect vulnerable individuals to housing.
At least seven people have been moved from the motel to permanent housing, Rattigan said, adding the county had also extended the winter shelter closure date. Farrell helped push a tenant rental assistance program for city of Napa residents experiencing exceptionally grave economic hardship due to coronavirus.
“Permanent housing is the largest solution, but I think we’ve been able to see other opportunities to work better together and to engage with our service providers to make interventions impactful and effective,” Ferrell said.
The end is near for the Bowl camps, though. According to Gardner, the county, Abode and Napa Police Department will work together to “safely close” the encampments “in the near future.”
“We will offer all campers safe open shelter beds, housing assistance, reconnections with family and a safe clean-up of camp areas,” he said.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.