Napa homeless get aid from OLE Health: Nonprofit marks national health center week

Tony Marshall, who said he is homeless, was sitting outside the OLE Health campus on Monday morning. “That’s cool,” said Marshall, about the free care bag. “I don’t keep much,” he said, but he would accept the supplies. “It’d be rude not to take it,” he said quietly.

Lynette Leighton, MD, medical director for the OLE Health’s south Napa campus, joined the group passing out bags inside the Bowl.

“I believe health care is a right,” said Leighton. “There are a lot of people out here struggling,” said the physician. “Any relief we can provide is important.”

Additionally, “many of these people out here are patients at our clinic and we are personally connected to them. It’s hard to watch them struggle.”

According to the center, just under 3% of OLE Health patients are homeless.

As the group of OLE staffers walked inside the Bowl, they called out at every tent or dwelling. But only a few voices replied or accepted a bag.