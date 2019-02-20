Almost five years after the city’s August 2014 earthquake, repairs to one of the city's oldest homes are in limbo while the homeowner filing a lawsuit claiming her insurance company CSAA and the California Earthquake Authority have failed to pay the benefits she is owed.
The owner, Janet Mlynar, also claims that during the claims process, she was assaulted by attorney Ronald J. Cook, who represents the insurer and its agent.
Mlynar’s home, the Capt. Andrew Sampson house, is located at 1157 Division St. across from the Napa County Library in downtown Napa. It was built in the 1850s by the steamboat captain who docked his ship on the Napa River a block away.
According to the suit, the white, two-story home received structural damage from the 6.0 quake on Aug. 24, 2014.
Due to the delay in paying her insurance benefits and the alleged assault by Cook, “I don’t think I had any choice” but to file a lawsuit, Mlynar said in an interview.
“I’m hopeful I’ll be able to begin the remodel, but I can’t seem to find my way out of the claims” process, she said. “It’s boggling.”
When contacted about Mlynar’s claim, representatives from both the CEA and CSAA declined to comment on this pending litigation.
Reached by phone last week, attorney Ronald J. Cook, who has an office in San Jose, declined to comment “because this matter is in litigation, which I intend to vigorously defend.”
The lawsuit, filed in the Napa Superior Court on Jan. 18, asks for an unspecified amount of money for damages from the CSAA, California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and Cook.
Insurance group CSAA sells and services the earthquake insurance policy, but the CEA provides the insurance coverage. Mlynar had purchased and paid for an earthquake policy via the two groups.
Shortly after the quake, Mlynar called CSAA to make a claim and asked that that the insurer send a contractor to evaluate and assess the damage, according to the suit.
That September, an adjuster visited the home. In January 2015, a cost estimated was provided to Mlynar. However, the lawsuit claims that estimate was incomplete.
According to Mlynar's attorney, CSAA “continued to delay and refuse to provide” an accurate estimate of the repairs.
In June 2017, CSAA sent a contractor to the property. That contractor estimated the repairs would cost $115,369. However, Mlynar claims that estimate was missing “numerous items,” and was unreasonably low.
According to the complaint, Mlynar's earthquake insurance policy obligates the CEA to pay up to $667,000 to repair earthquake damage.
On Oct. 31, 2017, a representative from CSAA and Cook met with Mlynar at her home to observe the damage.
The meeting was “an unmitigated disaster,” said the suit.
Cook reportedly became “enraged” during the meeting “and accosted and assaulted” Mlynar at her home.
“He shouted and cursed” at Mlynar, “pointing aggressively and accusatorily at her…. and began moving toward her in a physically threatening manner. He continued shouting and cursing as he moved toward her, screaming that the dispute and delays” were Mlynar’s fault, “and he alone” would decide the amount she’d receive for her claim.
“Cook violently yelled at her to shut up,” and Mlynar’s attorney had to step in between the two, according to the suit.
As a result, Mlynar “was hurt and injured,” and Cook’s actions have caused Mlynar “great mental, physical and nervous pain and suffering.”
The injuries could even result in some permanent disability, requiring medical and related expenses, the suit claims.
In the meantime, Mlynar continues to live at the property, “in disrepair,” said the suit.
By coincidence, the Napa business woman also works in the insurance industry and is quite knowledgeable about the insurance claim process.
“But it’s different when you’re in the middle of it,” she said.
Meanwhile, Mlynar remains determined to rebuild.
“I love the home,” she said.
“I don’t know how much longer this process will be drawn out," but “I have every intention of putting it back the way it was. It will be beautiful again.”