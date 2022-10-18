Napa homeowners awarded $4.35 million after losing home in 2017 wildfire

Updated at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday — A Napa County jury on Monday returned a $4.35 million verdict against a State Farm Insurance company agent, agreeing that the agent was negligent when she failed to increase the coverage for a Silverado homeowner before the Atlas Fire five years ago.

The homeowners, Jack and Gayle Daniels, lost their “dream home” at 114 Westgate Drive in the wildfire, one in a cluster of infernos that erupted across the North Bay on the night of Oct. 8, 2017.

Nine days before the Atlas Fire, on Sept 29, 2017, they called their St. Helena State Farm agent, Alyssa Samrick, to update her on the final costs of a remodel, with their understanding that their insurance coverage would be appropriately increased.

However, the policy was not increased before the fire, leaving the couple “grossly underinsured,” according to the complaint.

In October 2018, the Danielses filed a complaint against Samrick and State Farm, claiming negligence and breach of duty.

Almost exactly five years later, a jury reached its decision. Their State Farm agent Samrick was negligent.

“It’s an important decision,” said Kevin Pollack, attorney for Jack and Gayle Daniels. “Insurance companies can’t treat customers this way. They market themselves as being there to protect their customers. That’s not what happened here.”

According to Pollack’s research, the cost to fully compensate the Daniels’ for their economic loss totaled $13.13 million. State Farm’s coverage totaled $2.99 million. The insurer ultimately paid the Daniels a total of $3.49 million. The jury awarded the Daniels $4.35 million. (Prior claims paid to the Danielses will be deducted from that amount.)

The Danielses also claimed that they suffered emotional distress from losing their home and all of its contents.

Forced to flee the fire, they were “lucky to escape with their lives,” said the complaint.

However, the jury rejected damages for emotional distress for both Jack and Gayle Daniels. It found that Samrick bore 51% of the responsibility for the harm to the couple. At the same time, the jury found the Danielses were 49% responsible.

Pollack said he “absolutely” disagreed with that assessment. There could be an appeal on that legal issue, he said.

“At the end of the day, my clients had a 50-year relationship with State Farm and were told they could trust the agency, and that’s not what happened,” said Pollack.

“I’m thankful my clients can … move past this now,” he added. The Danielses currently live in another state, but plan to rebuild their Silverado home. “It was very difficult” to remain in Napa after the fire, Pollack said.

The Danielses had been State Farm customers for about 50 years, the majority of that time with the same St. Helena office.

A representative for State Farm could not immediately be reached to comment for this story.

Samrick sent a statement to the Napa Valley Register by email: "The Daniels have been compensated for their claim, which is included in the awarded amount and this case is still pending."

According to her website, Samrick has been an agent for 14 years. Her office is now located in Napa.

Underinsurance became a critical issue after the 2017 wildfires in Northern California. According to one survey by the nonprofit United Policyholders, 64% of respondents reported they did not have enough insurance to cover the cost of repairing, replacing or rebuilding their homes after the fires.