Editor's note: This is the second in an occasional series profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things in this time of crisis.

Justine Hall, a lifelong Napan, says her career as a nurse was more of a calling than a choice. Following in the footsteps of both her grandmothers, Hall began her nursing career in 2002, starting in the emergency room before moving to hospice care seven years ago.

“These people are all at the end of their lives, and they deserve to have someone listen to them and be there for them 100%,” she said.

Hall, 41, manages eight or nine patients at a time. She spends her days in their homes, providing them with high quality end-of-life care. She also gives support and guidance to their relatives, developing friendships with some, including the person who nominated her for this series.

Though none of her patients have been afflicted with COVID-19, Hall says its impact has nonetheless wormed its way into the homes and hearts of her patients and their families.

“With hospice, it’s hard. Everyone’s at a different spot in their journey regarding how close they are to passing,” she said. “There are certainly some families whose emotions are heightened because of how their loved one is doing, and some are afraid to see their ill relatives because they’re worried about the virus.”

Hall works for Kaiser Permanente, the California-based healthcare provider that runs a palliative facility out of its Napa-Solano location. She says the company has instituted a number of precautionary measures to “make sure both staff and patients are safe” including pre-visit calls to check on symptoms, additional documentation and required medical-grade masks for any in-person interaction.

Napa County's Unsung Heroes: Profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things

Many patients initially expressed fear about her entering their houses, possibly bringing in contaminants from the outside world. But the home, she says, allows her more time to take extra steps to create a “safer, more controlled environment” compared to the hospital, a fact that ultimately puts most of her patients at ease.

“They’re reassured by the fact that we’re asking so many questions and they know the precautions we’re taking before going into their home. That brings them a sense of comfort knowing we wouldn’t be doing anything we didn’t know to be safe,” she said.

But the hardest part of the job these days has nothing to do with the protective gear, additional paperwork or longer hours, Hall says. It’s leaving behind the relentless anxiety that accompanies the virus about the safety and well-being of her family and her own self.

“I definitely feel blessed to do what I do, and I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be, but that still comes with the stresses of trying to juggle everything and be the best nurse I can be, totally not distracted, when in the back of my mind, I’m also worried about my kids, their school work, my husband,” she said.

Hall’s husband, a sergeant at the Novato Police Department, is also considered an "essential worker" under the shelter-in-place guidelines. Once schools closed, they were left without child care for their two elementary age children and with little guidance on how to schedule time for their kids’ academics.

“There have been some nights when we do night school because that’s really just the only time we can fit learning in,” Hall said.

Though she’s been able to negotiate a shift change with a co-worker and her husband is able to work from home two days a week, there are still short windows where Hall has “no option for child care” and she leaves her two youngest kids, 10 and 8, alone.

“It’s a situation where, prior to this, it would’ve been unheard of, but my husband and I are out in the community and we wouldn’t want to put anyone at risk,” she said of the idea of hiring a sitter.

They also aren’t seeing their elderly parents or her 22-year-old son who is a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

The emotional drain of constantly dealing with uncertainty weighs heavily on Hall’s mind in between patient visits, but she’s learning how to drown it out when it’s time to care for her patients.

“I just really try to focus on what’s concerning them. A lot of them are equally anxious about everything that’s going on, so I try to listen,” she said. “As hard as it is, when I walk into that door, I try to be present for them. They deserve that.”

