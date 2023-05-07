Back when Terry Wooten took on the CEO job at Napa’s Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in July 2021, he hoped that COVID-19 was on the wane.

“I was thinking that pandemic was behind us and I was going to jump in this new job and new community and really just look towards the future,” Wooten said.

Things didn’t go exactly as planned.

“A month after I got here, another wave of the pandemic came through,” he recalled. “And I think we had one or two more after that.”

During that crisis, according to Wooten, “everything was kind of put on pause” as the hospital focused on the worldwide health emergency, not growth.

“So even though I've been here 18 months, It’s only been in the past 12 months that I feel like I’m executing on strategies that have been non-COVID-related or traditional hospital strategies of growth and quality outcomes.”

Today, Wooten and the Queen have been able to move on from the worst of the pandemic, and plans for the Napa medical center continue to emerge.

“It's kind of it feels like spring, in that sense,” said Wooten. “Winter is behind us. We're moving into new era; things are blossoming and it's exciting.”

Wooten, a Southern California native, has been with St. Joseph Health and Providence hospitals for more than 26 years. He took over from the previous CEO Larry Comes.

This health care executive had most recently worked as COO for Mission Hospital, Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach.

Before that, Wooten was vice president for clinical supply chain for the St. Joseph Health System Office, and earlier held a variety of roles at St. Joseph Hospital in the city of Orange, California, including director of business and materials resources, surgical services and endoscopy.

Wooten earned a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Southern California. He lives in Napa.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Terry, you’ve been on the job for just about 18 months. How’s it going?

It's going great.

I've worked in health care for over 26 years. I’ve always worked at a community hospital, but it's different at the Queen because it is truly the community hospital, and our caregivers are taking care of their own neighbors.

It's really a different feeling (and) aspect that I'm enjoying. Becoming a part of the community has been phenomenal and fantastic.

Now that COVID-19 is less of an emergency and you can focus on the traditional CEO role, what are you working on?

One of the things I'm really excited about is starting to do construction and refreshing some things around the hospital. So we started our emergency room refresh project, and we’re putting in our Winiarski Stroke and Diagnostics Center.

What does the ER refresh include?

We’re adding seven more ‘bays’ to the ER so we can see more patients, plus the stroke and diagnostic center to allow our clinical team to treat and care for stroke patients in a timely manner. It will be done by the end of this year.

How will you fit seven new beds into the ER?

We have a department right behind the ER that has been closed for more than a decade. The Queen used to have a contract with the Department of Corrections and we had an area that was secure where we would see inmates.

Say more about the Winiarski stroke and diagnostic center.

Right after I started, Warren Winiarski gave a donation for us to build out and bring in a new CT scanner. It’s adjacent to the ER so that when a patient coming in presenting with stroke symptoms, we can quick get them quickly to the CT, get that diagnostic and start treating them immediately.

Our current CT scanner is in the basement and it is older technology. So we're going to be able to purchase a new one and actually put it right in the center of the ER.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the Queen and how is it recovering?

COVID-19 had a major impact on the Queen. All focus was on COVID and treating COVID patients. So that meant pausing some of our elective procedures so that we could have the resources and the staff to focus on caring for patients.

How did that impact employees?

Across the U.S., we definitely saw an exodus of caregivers for a variety of reasons during the pandemic. So now we're in the mode of recovering from all of that.

How exactly do you recover from that?

Step by step. Recruiting new nurses, new health care workers across the board, and really building our team back up. That includes recruiting physicians here to the community. If you go to our website and look at employment opportunities — there's just there's such a need.

And really just opening our doors back up. We are fully open. As of April 3 we've been able to roll back most of the restrictions that we had to put in place during COVID.

We're getting back up to normal operations. So I think part of that is letting our community know: It is time to think about your health again, get back into your physician offices and those things that you have been putting off. Let's get those taken care of.

What should readers know about the Queen post-pandemic?

Some of the things that we're working on as we come out of the pandemic is to continue to grow our workforce. We have 1,275 employees today. In 2019, the Queen had 1,178 employees.

So we started an amazing program to train our new grads called the Clinical Academy Nursing Residency Program, and we're just recently recognized and credentialed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center commission.

The nursing shortage and health care worker shortage is happening across the United States. We're doing things to get people in the door now and to hire new grads, but then you think about what's going to happen five, 10, 15 years from now. And so we launched a health care careers scholarship specific for Napa County residents to help them pursue an education in health care either at the junior college or Pacific Union College. We're going through the process now of selecting the recipients but it will be a scholarship up to $25,000. This first year, I think we're going to give out two scholarships.

Ultimately, is the Queen downsizing?

No, we don't have a goal to downsize or make the Queen smaller or offer fewer services. Our goal is still to treat the community. We are still a trauma center. We're in the only hospital in the valley that delivers babies. We are a stroke receiving center, heart center and cancer center. We still have our affiliation with UCSF for our neuro program. All of these things are still here at the Queen.

Have there been complaints, especially during COVID-19, about using traveling nurses instead of staff nurses at the Queen?

Traveling nurses have always played an important role in our ability to fill gaps in our workforce both during COVID and after. While having local, permanent caregivers is always our goal, travelers have been a critical resource to help us continue our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care to our community.

I will offer that it's sometimes difficult to work with travelers. Because you have people that are coming and going (compared to a permanent co-worker). Travelers, even though they weren't a (permanent) part of the community, they're still part of the profession. So we didn't see a difference in the level of care or the quality of the outcome because of our travelers. They were held to and expected to follow the same policies, practices and procedures. So that did not change.

What’s a common misconception you get about the Queen?

I think biggest misconception is whether or not the Queen is still a not-for-profit hospital.

Yes, we are still a nonprofit organization serving our community. A lot of that (misconception) came about with our merger with Providence (in 2016).

St. Joseph Health was founded by the Sisters of St. Joe's and we merged with an organization that was founded by the Sisters of Providence. The Sisters of Providence and the Sisters of St. Joe's are like-minded communities with the goal of serving our communities, especially those who are the most poor and vulnerable amongst us.

Is it a misconception that the Queen is in crisis?

Are we in crisis? No. We are not in crisis.

We are refreshing our emergency room and expanding our capabilities so that we are here for the community. We are hiring and constantly looking for new people to come work at the Queen. We continue to partner with different organizations throughout Napa Valley to bring care to people within the community.

And then since I've been here, we really have tried to bring back some of our some of the fun public things that we do. So we had our Trunk or Treat in the fall where we invited our elementary school students here, and that was a great turnout. We did our Christmas tree lighting in December. We were able to do that in person. We had several of the high schools come out and participate in that. Just a couple of weeks ago our acute rehab unit hosted an Easter egg hunt for the community.

What’s something that people don’t always realize about the Queen?

People don't often know all the work that the Queen is doing in the community. (For example,) we have a Community Health Investment Team, a team of social workers, nurses (and) administrators that are out in the community, caring for the most vulnerable, working with those who may be uninsured and making sure that they are getting the care that they need. We're helping them navigate the health care system, but also helping them get housed and so forth.

Every three years we do a health needs assessment in the community to really understand what the needs are and what's happening in the community. And after that assessment, the Community Health investment team sets up their priorities and goals for the next three years based on the findings of that. And so they're in the middle of doing that assessment right now, which will which consist of doing interviews of different groups of people throughout Napa County, from Calistoga all the way down to American Canyon – from the young to the elderly and everything in between.

What other capabilities are being expanded that people should know about?

One project that we're going to get rolling soon is to replace one of our MRIs (with new technology) called 3T MRI. It’s a community-funded capital purchase that we've been fundraising for over the last year. We've completed the fundraiser for that so we can actually start the construction. It's going to take another 12 to 18 months for us to get that installed.

Some locals might almost take the Queen for granted, in a way. Is it typical for communities the size of Napa County to have a hospital like the Queen?

Not at all. Most communities this size would have a smaller hospital with definitely less procedures, less technology and equipment. It would be like a smaller hospital where you're coming into an emergency room and then transferred to a larger facility in a neighboring city.

What we're able to offer is really because of the community support. (We have) technology that you would not see in a small community but is made possible through the support of community members. It's important for the community to continue to support the Queen and in their donations.

In the past the Queen has gone through some very contentious union negotiations. What’s going on with labor at the Queen today?

We are not currently negotiating any new contract(s), but we have two union contracts coming up this year: our CNA (California Nurses Association) and our Local 39 (International Union of Operating Engineers).

I'm hoping that it's something that we can do quickly; that we can come together in the interest of our caregivers to come up with that new contract and that it doesn't take a long time for us to reach a decision.

What kinds of resources do you check regularly in your role as a hospital CEO?

I look at Becker's Hospital Review, I look at Modern Healthcare; I follow the American College of Healthcare Executives as well. I check in with my colleagues, other CEOs in Northern California, quite often. And I am a big Googler.

Any particular groups in Napa that you're a part of that you want to give a shout-out to?

I did join Sunrise Rotary this year. We meet at Silverado (Resort), Thursday mornings at 7 a.m.

Do you have any closing comments for this Q&A?

The Queen is still here. We are a community hospital that is here to serve the community and to care for everyone that is here. And we have some amazing caregivers and some amazing physicians that are also members of the community that take pride in caring for their dear neighbors.

