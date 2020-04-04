Napa hospital group ready to redeploy doctors during outbreak

When asked if a possible deployment of doctors means that Napa might temporarily have fewer doctors in the area, Adhye said that is unknown.

No one knows how or where a surge of sick patients will occur. When that happens, “we will decide” who needs to go where, he said. “We just want to be ready, so we are not doing this at the last minute.”

Adhye spoke about his own feelings about his own personal safety during the pandemic.

No, he’s not sleeping in a tent in his garage like one physician at the UCI Medical Center in Irvine is reportedly doing.

“Thankfully not,” he said with a laugh. His wife lets him in the house after work, he joked. However, the first thing he does is take a shower and change clothes.

He feels safe at his work and in Napa County, “We haven’t seen a big surge of (COVID-19) patients, and we have enough personal protective equipment.”

Adhye said the other physicians in medical group have been supportive of a plan for possible deployment.

The physician had this reminder for Napans.

“Please practice social distancing,” he said. “That’s so important.”