Napa hospital workers protest layoffs; hospital says COVID caused cuts

Management explanations didn't carry much weight on the picket line.

“They are making unnecessary cuts,” said Tammy Wiggin, a phone operator at the Queen. If she were in charge of the hospital and reductions were needed, “I would try to find cuts that won’t affect patient care.”

Paula Reimers, a respiratory therapist, has worked for the Queen for 27 years. “We see what’s happening” with layoffs, she said. “They’re going to go on and on and on.”

“I want to send a message to the community, hospital and organization, that we care about our patients and we wish they’d care enough about us” and stop the layoffs, Reimers said. “We need these people,” she said. This is going to hurt patients and they don’t care.”

Providence's Buck said COVID-19 has also shifted how patients seek and receive medical care, including the use of telemedicine. “This has affected the volume and type of visits to Queen of the Valley, particularly for our emergency department,” he said.

According to Buck, the average wait time in our Emergency Department at Queen of the Valley “is around 30 minutes, far less than the 3 hours that NUHW claimed in its release. We track this data vigorously.”