Napa hospital workers protest layoffs; hospital says COVID caused cuts

Protesting layoffs at Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center, a group of workers and supporters gathered Wednesday for a one-day picket in front of the hospital.
“Keep our heroes stop layoffs” read one sign held by a staffer.
“Honk to support our heroes” and “Our community deserves better,” read other signs.
Queen of the Valley has laid off at least 12 workers since November.
On May 7, the hospital is planning to lay off 11 more workers including four cooks, a courier and six emergency room technicians, who provide direct patient care including conducting blood tests, taking vital signs and providing wound care, said a news release from the National Union of Healthcare Workers.
“We need to tell the community what’s going on,” said Wendy Espinoza, an emergency technician and Napa resident, who walked the picket line on Wednesday.
“Our patients already often must wait more than three hours for care in the Emergency Room,” said Espinoza, who is one of the staffers who will lose her job on May 7. “We desperately need more caregivers in the ER, not fewer. This layoff makes no sense and it will put patients at risk.”
“Queen of the Valley made millions of dollars while we battled COVID without proper staffing to keep us and our patients safe,” said Tiffany Miller, an emergency technician and Napa resident who will lose her job.
Miller is another staffer who will also lose her job. “There is no justification for any layoffs. We should be adding staff and providing patients faster emergency care,” she said.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center is part of the Providence health network.
“We respect the rights of our caregivers to be part of a union and to engage in this action,” said Steven Buck, executive director, communications at Providence.
However, COVID-19 has had a profound effect on Providence, said Buck. Government orders to temporarily suspend non-emergent procedures and other service reductions led to an unprecedented decrease in patient volumes, he said.
As a result, Providence experienced a significant reduction in patient revenue, coupled with an increase in costs incurred for personal protective equipment (PPE), pharmaceuticals and labor, he said.
While the Providence family of organizations across seven states received $957 million in CARES Act funding, it covered only one-third of COVID-related losses incurred in 2020. As a result, Providence posted a net operating loss of $300 million for the year, said Buck.
Management explanations didn't carry much weight on the picket line.
“They are making unnecessary cuts,” said Tammy Wiggin, a phone operator at the Queen. If she were in charge of the hospital and reductions were needed, “I would try to find cuts that won’t affect patient care.”
Paula Reimers, a respiratory therapist, has worked for the Queen for 27 years. “We see what’s happening” with layoffs, she said. “They’re going to go on and on and on.”
“I want to send a message to the community, hospital and organization, that we care about our patients and we wish they’d care enough about us” and stop the layoffs, Reimers said. “We need these people,” she said. This is going to hurt patients and they don’t care.”
Providence's Buck said COVID-19 has also shifted how patients seek and receive medical care, including the use of telemedicine. “This has affected the volume and type of visits to Queen of the Valley, particularly for our emergency department,” he said.
According to Buck, the average wait time in our Emergency Department at Queen of the Valley “is around 30 minutes, far less than the 3 hours that NUHW claimed in its release. We track this data vigorously.”
Buck said that while Providence was able to delay staff reductions in Northern California during 2020, “the cumulative impact of the pandemic on our operations has required us to make difficult decisions.”
Amidst the reduction, “we are maintaining all hospital services along with bedside staffing levels, so we do not compromise our ability to care for the patients who are counting on us.”
