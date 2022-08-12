Napa hospital workers share staffing, pay concerns; nationwide shortage affects all, said Providence

Workers at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center are raising red flags about low staffing levels that they claim impact safety and patient care at the Napa hospital.

“Things are dire in the emergency room at the Queen,” said Jill Wollman, a nurse who’s been with the Queen for 13 years. “We have to close rooms in the ER resulting in extended patient wait times, patients leaving without getting care or going to other hospitals outside our community.”

Additionally, Providence employees — including members of two different unions — have also filed grievances about hours worked that remain unpaid.

Providence said that hiring and retaining staff has become a critical issue at hospitals across the country.

“As hospitals compete for caregivers, it has become increasingly difficult for health care organizations to staff to pre-COVID-19 levels,” said a statement from spokesperson Christian Hill.

However, “The safety of our patients and our caregivers is our highest priority,” he said. “Our caregivers are talented, compassionate professionals who always put safety first for all who work in or seek care in our hospital.”

As for the payroll issues, those are being fixed, said Hill.

Providence Nurses, members of the California Nurses Association, and other staffers, members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), remain frustrated.

Wollman said that a 24-hour shift in the emergency department normally requires 15 nurses, “but we’re running about three to four nurses short a day,” she said. That means the wait to see a health care provider in the emergency department can now stretch as long as eight hours “on bad days,” she said.

The staffing problems go back to the start of the pandemic, Wollman said.

“Every day we are forced to work with such levels of staffing we put our nursing license at risk,” she said during public comment at an Aug. 2 Napa City Council meeting.

Nurses are being asked to come in early, stay late and work extra shifts. Many aren’t able to take needed breaks, she said.

“It’s not safe,” said Wollman. “We now ask (not) when a patient will die, but how many.”

Rafael Escobar is another RN who works in the Queen’s emergency department. He’s been with the Napa hospital for 27 years. Escobar noted that even after a Queen patient is taken to a bed in the emergency room, the lack of enough nurses means less attention for those patients, some of whom might require one-on-one care.

When staffing suffers, so does the quality of care, said Escobar. “You don’t have time to see all your patients and attend all their needs because you are so overwhelmed and running all over the place.”

Wollman said she read a recent memo from Providence about more travel nurses coming on board. But what happens when those traveling nurse contracts end? she asked.

“We’re just putting a Band-Aid on,” the lack of staffing, Wollman said.

Additionally, “I don’t know if we have a benefit package that is enticing people to come to the Queen.”

Wollman said she could work for the Kaiser system and earn $20 to as much as $30 more an hour. Plus, “It’s very expensive,” to live in Napa Valley. “It’s hard to retain nurses.”

Other Providence hospitals are experiencing the same staffing crisis.

At Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, “we have a 30-bed floor capped at only 10 patients because we don't have staff to open the additional 20 beds,” said Lesley Ester, RN.

That means addition patients are sent out of the area for care, which costs extra time and money, not to mention making it harder for the patient’s family to visit in person.

Providence responded.

The company routinely reviews its pay and benefits package “to ensure our compensation and benefits are competitive,” said a statement from the health care company.

“We understand the additional strain on our caregivers when we have open positions,” said the Providence statement. “We have made staffing a top priority by filling the open clinical positions we have posted, and by supporting our existing caregivers.”

Other actions Providence said it has taken include hiring qualified traveling nurses to supplement staffing needs, hiring recent graduates, offering $3,000 referral bonuses, “highly competitive” sign-on bonuses and incentives for caregivers who work extra shifts.

For example, this past year, caregivers received a $1,000 bonus “in gratitude for their service and dedication,” the statement noted.

Some employees aren’t convinced.

On Aug. 9 NUHW members at Providence hospitals across Northern California held a press conference about systemic payroll errors costing them and their colleagues thousands of dollars in lost wages over the past month.

Since July 8, NUHW-represented caregivers either have not received paychecks or received multiple paychecks missing hundreds or thousands of dollars, said a news release from the union.

Under NUHW contracts, Providence is required to fix payroll errors within 48 hours, said the union.

At Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, “We’ve had people go up to six to nine months without getting paid correctly,” said Peter Brackner, RN. “We think it’s criminal that people can work for a large corporation like this and not get the pay they expected.”

“Providence has expectations for us as ‘care partners’ and it is beyond frustrating when our most basic expectation of fair wages for fair work is not being met,” said Michele Steinberg, an emergency room patient access representative at the Queen.

“Pay the bonuses that we have earned,” said Escobar. “It’s as simple as that."

Dustin Amsden, a surgical tech at Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna — which is south of Eureka — said he’s owed $5,419 in unpaid wages, “and Providence hasn't done anything to fix the problem. I had to take out a loan to cover the expenses of my family of four.”

"There is no excuse for an entity as big as Providence to not be able to pay its workers what we're owed paycheck after paycheck,” said Chuck Desepte, an X-ray technologist at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

“We see every day how Providence is cutting corners by understaffing its hospitals," Desepte said. "This is just another example of how Providence's obsession with the bottom line is bad for patients and caregivers.”

Hill, the Providence spokesperson, said the company takes “any discrepancies in paychecks or missed pay incredibly seriously.”

In early July Providence implemented a new human resources, finance, timekeeping and payroll system, he said. As a result, some paychecks included incorrect or partial pay.

“We are deeply sorry that we have missed the mark for some individuals or that we created any kind of hardship or anxiety for caregivers and their families,” said the statement.

“As of Aug. 5, most issues have been resolved and correct pay has been provided,” said a statement from the company. Other discrepancies continue to be investigated.

In the meantime, Providence is offering a one-time “mitigation payment” of $500 for an estimated 207 affected caregivers across the system.

“We are … doing everything we can to resolve the remaining outstanding issues as quickly as possible,” said the Providence statement. “We also remain profoundly grateful to our caregivers for their patience and for all they do to serve patients in need.”

Providence, based in Washington, employs 120,000 caregivers that serve in 52 hospitals, 1,085 clinics and provide a range of health and social services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.