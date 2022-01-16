Napa hospital's chemo ‘cap’ helps patients keep their hair

For many cancer patients, losing their hair as a result of chemotherapy is a very unwelcome and regular reminder of the disease they’re fighting.
Napan Scott Lambert agrees.
In 2021, Lambert underwent chemotherapy treatment at the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
However, Lambert didn't go bald.
That’s because Lambert made use of a new head “cooling” system that works to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy.
Called the DigniCap Scalp Cooling System, it’s now available at the Napa hospital.
“I thought it was just awful, the prospect of losing my hair,” said Lambert about deciding to use the DigniCap.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
“He didn’t want to look like a cancer patient with a bald head,” said Lambert’s wife, Laura.
“You want to look in the mirror and look normal,” said Laura. “It’s been very important for maintaining a positive outlook. And for a positive outlook, you need to look your best and that involves keeping your hair.”
People are also reading…
FDA-cleared since 2015, DigniCap works to minimize hair loss from certain chemotherapy treatments for women and men with solid tumors such as those associated with breast, ovarian, uterine, prostate, and other tissues, according to a news release from the Queen.
The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System consists of a computerized cooling unit managed through a touch screen display and an attached cooling cap.
The cap is fitted to the head, and temperature-regulated coolant continuously circulates through specially-designed channels in the cooling cap.
By lowering the temperature of the scalp, those blood vessels are constricted which reduces the delivery of chemotherapy to the scalp.
Together with other factors including “reduced cellular uptake” of the chemo drugs, the risk of chemotherapy-induced hair loss is reduced, the release said.
“For many patients hair loss is a very troublesome side effect of chemotherapy,” said Birha McCann, RN. She’s a nurse navigator at the Queen's cancer center.
“DigniCap provides patients with a means to reduce hair loss from chemotherapy, maintaining a sense of privacy and self-esteem,” said McCann.
Results from one clinical trial indicate that seven out of 10 patients using the DigniCap system kept at least 50% of their hair.
“We believe this is a significant advantage in caring for the whole patient and are proud to make this technology available to patients at the Queen,” McCann said.
Lambert said the decision to undergo the “cold, but very tolerable” DigniCap treatment was an easy one.
“There was never any doubt,” said Lambert, who is 80.
“The pros outweighed the only con, which was my head was very cold during treatment. It was no different though than being in Boston or New York in the winter,” without a hat on, said Lambert.
What would he tell others who are going through chemotherapy and are eligible for the DigniCap treatment?
“They should do it if they want to keep their hair,” said Lambert. “It was very beneficial; no question about it. It really works.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, includin…
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
The Napa Valley Vintners recently rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a ye…
Local electric car owners sound off on the state of Napa County's electric car charging station network.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a…
Noel Bito wants to "bring back the old-school barber" with his Midtown Barbershop, opening soon at 1080 Main St., Suite C, in St. Helena.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com