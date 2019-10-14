Because the bereavement process can be especially challenging for the survivors of suicide loss, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Suicide Prevention Council of Napa County have been involved with providing supportive services to those with these special needs.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Napa County. Every suicide affects an average of six people closely related to them.
Internationally a day out of the year is dedicated, in 17 different countries, to those who have suffered from a suicide loss. This year it is Nov. 23 when a survivors' conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in the Le Puy Conference Center.
It will be offered in English and Spanish. This will be the first time it is presented in Spanish in California. Continental breakfast will be provided at this free conference and a registered therapy dog “Izzy” will be on site. Childcare will not be provided.
The conference is sponsored by the Suicide Prevention Council of Napa County and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Queen of the Valley Medical Center has offered their premises to hold the conference.
The emphasis of the conference is to provide a safe and supportive place for survivors to share their grief with the goal of finding some hope through their journey of loss.
Another service offered by the Council is a newly designed Resource Guide for Survivors of Suicide Loss to navigate and identify resources for support within Napa County. The guides will be provided to first responders to offer to those on the scene of a suicide. They are in English, Spanish and Tagalog. Napa County Health and Human Services has provided the financial support in printing and translation.
You have free articles remaining.
A third endeavor, in collaboration with and sponsored by Collabria, is a support group for Survivors of Suicide Loss, free of charge for a 12-week group beginning Oct. 1. If you are interested in a future group please contact Linda Laing LMFT or Janeen Fabulae LMFT, 258-9080.
To register for the conference, please contact the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org/SurvivorDay or Denise Bleuel 707-226-9838 or DenisemBleuel@gmail.com. Registration is accepted at the door but it is preferred that registration be made prior to the event.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide you can call:
• Napa County Mental Health at (707) 253-4711 or
• 911 or
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1800-273 TALK (8255), or
• Text “HOME” to 741741