It’s no secret that Napa suffers from a lack of affordable housing.

One hotel developer would like to make a dent in the problem. But there’s just one catch — they need to add more hotel rooms at one of their Napa projects.

Stratus Development and partners, working with the nonprofit Jamboree Housing Corporation, want to help finance 40 units of affordable housing on a parcel at 515 Silverado Trail in Napa.

The land is a “perfect” fit for Jamboree, said David Wood, a partner at Stratus Development and the current chair of the Jamboree board.

It’s the right distance to services such as a hospital, pharmacies, employers and other essentials, he said.

Stratus Development and a group of partners, including JB Leamer and Tim Herman, are developing the proposed Oxbow hotel project. Stratus is based in Irvine, Calif.

In 2020, the city approved 74 rooms for the Oxbow hotel, now known as Hotel Oxbow.

However, the developers have since asked the city for permission to increase the room count at the Hotel Oxbow from 74 to 123.

The extra rooms at Hotel Oxbow are key, said David Wood. “Without the reconfigured additional room count it will be very difficult to attract a national franchise company and very difficult to finance,” he said.

If the city approves the Hotel Oxbow room count increase, the developers would then be able to contribute an estimated $723,000 toward building 40 units of affordable housing at 515 Silverado Trail.

Four apartment-type homes currently occupy the 1-acre spot.

“City staff have been in discussions with the developers of Hotel Oxbow about their intent ... to (provide) funds directly to an affordable housing project currently in the planning phases within the city,” said Molly Rattigan, deputy city manager.

“Pending the submittal of final documentation to city staff and staff level and project approval at the Planning Commission level, the alternative in lieu proposal would be considered by the City Council at a future meeting date."

This would be Jamboree’s first Napa County project. However, the nonprofit has developed more than 100 properties in more than other 50 cities across California, said its website. According to the company, the closest other Jamboree project is the Monument Arms affordable apartment community in Fairfield.

Jamboree is currently under contract to purchase 515 Silverado Trail, said commercial real estate broker Scot Hunter. According to county records the Silverado Trail parcel is currently owned by Jeremy and Shannon Sill. Jeremy Sill is indirectly related by marriage to Napa Valley businessman and philanthropist Tim Herman, who is also a partner in Hotel Oxbow.

“It feels great to know that we can be a part of a team that’s going to contribute 40 units of affordable housing for our community,” said Leamer.

In other Stratus Development news, on March 30, lendors filed a notice of default (NOD) for the Cambria hotel property at 320 Soscol Ave. in Napa. According to the documents, the default totals $1.7 million.

Stratus Development manages Pacific Hospitality Napa, LLC, a separate group that owns the Cambria hotel in south Napa, explained Wood.

David Wood said Stratus is confident they can work out an agreement with its lendors.

The default is due to two main factors, said Wood. First, commercial real estate interest rates rose significantly, going from 6% to 14%. Second, heavy North Bay rains lead to lower occupancy at the Cambria hotel. This led the group to request a loan modification.

“The lender is working with us but in order to do that they had to move the loan to a workout ‘bucket’ which required a NOD filing until the negotiations are complete.” That process will take several months.

Much of the commercial real estate industry is experiencing similar scenarios, noted Wood.

“We were successful in restructuring our construction loan during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, and are confident in a similar outcome today,” said Wood.

