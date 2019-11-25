A Napa woman woke up around 3 a.m. Monday to discover that her bed was on fire, Napa Fire Department Capt. Ty Becerra reported.
After an unsuccessful attempt to put out the flames, she roused the other three adults in the household and everyone evacuated safely, Becerra said.
The blaze, which occurred on Almandera Court in south Napa, resulted in fire damage to the rear of the one-story house and heavy smoke damage throughout. By attacking the fire both from the interior and from the roof, firefighters had the blaze under control in 20 minutes, Becerra said.
According to investigators, an occupant had been burning a candle in her bedroom. The candle apparently fell over and set the bed on fire after she had fallen asleep, he said.
The attic of the house was loaded with stored items, which fed the fire and made it harder to extinguish, he said.
As a precaution, firefighters evacuated an adjacent home near the flames and smoke, Becerra said.
Becerra urged the public to be especially cautious during the "candle season" when people enjoy candles as part of their holiday celebrations.