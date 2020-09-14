Napa Housing Coalition hosting forum for City Council candidates

The Napa Housing Coalition is sponsoring a virtual candidate forum for Napa mayoral candidates and city council candidates on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Coalition wants to ensure that elected officials understand the urgency in providing workforce, affordable and market rate housing, the group said in a news release.
The Napa Housing Coalition is a group of residents and organizations collaborating to create housing for all income levels in our community
Because of limited time during the forum, questions can be sent to napahousingcoalition@gmail.com
Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5C5pYfUNSmmqAh5lSn8jhw
Watch Now: How to safely go to the dentist during a pandemic
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.