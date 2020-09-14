Napa Housing Coalition hosting forum for City Council candidates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Housing Coalition is sponsoring a virtual candidate forum for Napa mayoral candidates and city council candidates on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Coalition wants to ensure that elected officials understand the urgency in providing workforce, affordable and market rate housing, the group said in a news release.

The Napa Housing Coalition is a group of residents and organizations collaborating to create housing for all income levels in our community

Because of limited time during the forum, questions can be sent to napahousingcoalition@gmail.com

Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5C5pYfUNSmmqAh5lSn8jhw

