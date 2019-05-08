A human trafficking trial in Napa County Superior Court ended Wednesday in a hung jury.
Seven of the 12 jurors said they could not find 28-year-old Kevin Lamarr Lewis guilty of seven felony charges, including two counts of human trafficking, two counts of pimping, two counts of pandering and one count of dissuading a witness, said Lewis' public defender, Andy Rubinger.
Lewis was, however, convicted of five misdemeanor charges related to contacting a woman twice in spite of protective orders, delaying an officer, driving on a suspended license and making phone calls in jail that he should not have made.
Last week, the jury — half male, half female — heard testimony from a young woman in her 20s who accused Lewis of pimping her. She is not named in this article because the Napa County District Attorney's Office identified her as a victim.
The woman claimed Lewis threatened her, drove her to dates and took all of her money. Lewis took the stand to deny those accusations and said he did not know she was a prostitute.
He was arrested in October at the Motel 6 in Napa, after he drove the woman to meet law enforcement officers who had responded to her online prostitution ad.
The Napa Special Investigations Bureau, which focuses on human and drug trafficking cases, partnered with the Vacaville Police Department in the sting operation that resulted in his arrest.
At the time, Lewis was out on bail after a previous arrest for human trafficking charges that occurred when he and the woman took a trip to Los Angeles. She said the two took a trip to get money from prostitution, but Lewis said she accompanied him while he broke into cars.
The jury deliberated for about an hour on Monday, all of Tuesday and arrived at their decision Wednesday afternoon after asking about 15 questions, Rubinger said.
"They worked hard; they took their job extremely serious," he said.
The D.A.'s Office did not immediately respond to a request for a comment sent Wednesday afternoon.