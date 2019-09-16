Napa Humane is offering free rabies vaccinations on Friday, Sept. 27, in honor of World Rabies Day.
Local pet owners can drop by Napa Humane’s clinic, located at 3265 California Blvd. in Napa, with their dogs or cats between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for free rabies shots and vaccination information.
Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system, and kills both animals and humans.
Rabies typically spreads through the saliva of infected mammals, transmitted through bites or by licking open wounds or mucous membranes (like lips or eyes). In Napa County, racoons, skunks, foxes, wild bats, and unvaccinated dogs and cats are the most likely carriers of the disease. Rabid wild animals sometimes behave as if they were tame, and walk right into houses. Rabid dogs, however, may become aggressive and try to attack other animals, objects, and people. They also may suffer paralysis of their hind legs and lower jaw, which often causes heavy drooling.
There is no cure for rabies once symptoms begin. This is why vaccinating pets regularly (and keeping them away from wild animals) is so essential.
For more information about rabies vaccinations and Napa Humane’s clinic, visit the website (http://bit.ly/2jYnSXW) or call 707-252-7442 ext. 200.