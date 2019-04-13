Napa County residents can get their dogs, cats, and rabbits microchipped for free on Friday, April 19, as a celebration of National Pet ID Week.
Locals can drop by 3265 California Blvd. between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for free microchipping and chip registration, as well as low-cost vaccinations.
Napa Humane encourages all local pet owners to microchip their companion animals, and keep their contact information up to date in the microchip registry. You never know when a disaster—or just a faulty screen door—may cause your pet to disappear into the world.
Just one of every five lost dogs will reunite with their owners without a microchip, but chipped dogs make it home more than half the time. Not even two lost cats in 100 will find their way home without a microchip, but chipped cats are more than 20 times more likely to be reunited with their people.
A microchip is a small rice-sized device with a unique identifying code that can be read with an electronic scanner. Veterinarians inject microchips under the skin, between the animal’s shoulder blades. The process is quick, permanent, and virtually painless for your pet.
For more information about Napa Humane’s microchipping services, please visit www.napahumane.org/program_microchipping.html or call 707-252-7442 x 200.