Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program

Napa Humane recently won grant funding from the California Department of Food and Agriculture for its feline spay and neuter services, ultimately receiving about $50,000 through the Pet Lover’s License Plate Grant Program.

Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, the funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic and outreach events.

As the largest program at Napa Humane, these spay-neuter clinics and services are especially important now, said officials, as most female cats in California go into heat in the spring, resulting in a burst of kittens both in and out of shelters.

According to Wendi Piscia, executive director for Napa Humane, the highest percentage of euthanasia is with cats, and, “typically around kitten season.”

“This is when pretty much all the female cats go into heat, and 60 days later, they're having kittens."

Piscia says that one cat has an average litter of four kittens, and each can have two to three litters a year. “So, one female cat can contribute upwards of 12-plus kittens in one year,” she said.

And even though Napa County is under a no-kill policy — meaning shelter animals are not euthanized due to lack of space — Piscia says that having animals get fixed comes with other benefits, particularly behavioral ones. But mostly, it is helpful in making sure that the stray population is minimized and existing animals in the shelter system can receive adequate care.

Still, though, she understands why some folks choose not to take their animals into a vet to have the procedure done.

“Even if you have the resources, spay-neuter outside of the animal welfare world is considered an elective surgery … So if it's planted in your head that it is an elective surgery and you don't have to spend $600, you may not do that,” said Piscia. “In animal welfare, we see the other side of it. We see shelters bursting at the seams with kittens.”

As a result, the Napa Humane spay-neuter clinic does procedures on dogs, rabbits and cats for community members in the Lake, Napa and Solano tri-county area, in addition to administering vaccines and installing microchips.

“If they income qualify, we have even a further subsidized rate,” she said of the clinic. “For the community cats, we charge the public $35 [to spay-neuter] because those are cats that are not owned by anyone, [and] typically those cats live in what we call colonies — or groups of cats — so you're generally not going to come across one cat, you're going to come across five to ten.”

Thus, Piscia says outside cats are the greatest contributors to animals entering shelters. And interestingly, most people who call the Napa Humane line are frustrated with the presence of these cats, as they are not deemed a public safety concern in the same way dogs are and thus there isn’t a designated organization or person to pick up unwanted or unclaimed cats.

“So we talk to people about deterrence — there are motion sprinklers and nontoxic sprays to deter the cat — but that said, they will keep having kittens,” said Piscia.

So, she reiterates the importance of controlling these populations through a quick-and-easy — and in the case of Napa Humane, subsidized — procedures. Most recently, when Napa Humane staff realized their appointments were booked out months in advance, they were able to hire an additional surgery team to come on weekends to operate on the community cats.

Raising money for these programs tends to be difficult, though, so Piscia and her staff are especially grateful for these types of grant opportunities.

“People want to help an animal, and what we're trying to do is prevent that animal from needing help in the first place,” she said. “It costs a lot more to care for a litter of kittens in a shelter environment than it does to spay that cat in the first place.”

It was for these exact reasons that the CDFA chose Napa Humane as a recipient of its Pet Lover’s License Plate Grant Program, with organization representatives noting the program’s potential and importance. According to CDFA director of public affairs Steve Lyle, grant winners are ranked based on how well the programs will be able to halt pet overpopulation, and in the case of Napa Humane, the judges were particularly impressed with their plans to promote their services to the public.

“The highest ranking proposals are selected for funding, [and] reviewers felt there was a clear need for affordable services in the area of focus for Napa Humane’s project,” said Lyle.

“Low-cost and no-cost spay-neuter programs supported through the Pet Lover’s License Plate Grant Program make services more accessible to communities throughout all of California and particularly underserved communities, [and] projects reduce pet overpopulation and the number of animals entering shelters, which necessarily reduces shelter euthanasia.”

In 2020 — the most recently completed year of the grant program — Lyle says more than 9,000 California dogs and cats were spayed or neutered as a result of the funded project activities like these.

“Unaltered, those animals might otherwise have had tens of thousands of offspring that could end up in shelters.”

See the full list of grant recipients and their project abstracts on the CDFA website.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

