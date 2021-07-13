Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals goes virtual for second straight year, set for Aug. 6-8

Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals will remain a virtual, do-it-yourself event for a second consecutive summer, the animal welfare society has announced.
Instead of a procession of hundreds of dogs and owners in downtown Napa, the 10th annual edition of the Napa Humane fundraiser will take place Aug. 6-8. Those registering for the virtual walk, which supports pet spaying and neutering along with other programs, can participate in or outside Napa County.
While California’s June 15 relaxation of COVID-19-related restrictions on audience size and social distancing has allowed public gatherings to resume, the need for Napa Humane to start preparing its Walk for Animals months ago – when state and county stay-home orders outlawed virtually all mass events in order to slow the virus’ spread – made a traditional walk too risky to attempt, the nonprofit said in a news release Friday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
“With planning starting back in December 2020, we had to make the decision at that time as to where we were going to plan a virtual event, or gamble on planning an in-person event with a backup plan of going virtual should the shelter-in-place order not yet be lifted,” Napa Humane’s development director Natalie Griffin Scott said in the statement. “With a small staff and limited resources, we felt the best course of action would be to plan on a virtual event that we knew without a doubt we’d be able to hold.”
The procession was first converted to an online and self-guided event last year, five months after California issued its first shelter-at-home directives early in the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants can register for this year’s virtual Walk for Animals at http://bit.ly/wfa2021, where they can create a personalized profile page, set a fundraising goal, and form or join a team. The free website enables users to request and collect donations by sharing their profiles through email, Twitter and Facebook.
Sunday morning was a time for Napans to share with their four-footed best friends, and to raise money to help protect animal companions in the…
Accompanying the event’s walking portion are an online silent auction and a photo-of-the-week contest for pets, according to Napa Humane. The society also is partnering with various Napa Valley restaurants and wineries to stage dine-and-donate nights in July and August, during which a portion of sales will be donated to Napa Humane.
Donations will support the society’s low-cost spay-neuter program, as well as animal welfare education in Napa County elementary and middle schools. Napa Humane also subsidizes spay-neuter costs for other groups including the Napa County Animal Shelter, Wine Country Animal Lovers, and the Ripple Effect Animal Project (REAP).
For more information, contact Napa Humane at (707) 255-8118 (ext. 205) or napahumane.org.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
Napa's point person on homeless services encourages fresh thinking on regulating encampments, and smoothing the path back to housing.
Napa Police and planning officials say city code regulates signs on private property for size and safety, but not for content due to free-spee…
When life handed him an endless stream of setbacks and obstacles, Michael Byrnes decided to take matters in his own hands, completing his drea…
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
Napa County’s efforts to buy Skyline Wilderness Park land from California to ensure the park’s future are off to a slow start, with the price …
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.