Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals goes virtual for second straight year, set for Aug. 6-8

Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals will remain a virtual, do-it-yourself event for a second consecutive summer, the animal welfare society has announced.

Instead of a procession of hundreds of dogs and owners in downtown Napa, the 10th annual edition of the Napa Humane fundraiser will take place Aug. 6-8. Those registering for the virtual walk, which supports pet spaying and neutering along with other programs, can participate in or outside Napa County.

While California’s June 15 relaxation of COVID-19-related restrictions on audience size and social distancing has allowed public gatherings to resume, the need for Napa Humane to start preparing its Walk for Animals months ago – when state and county stay-home orders outlawed virtually all mass events in order to slow the virus’ spread – made a traditional walk too risky to attempt, the nonprofit said in a news release Friday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!