 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals goes virtual for second straight year, set for Aug. 6-8
alert

Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals goes virtual for second straight year, set for Aug. 6-8

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Humane Walk for Animals

Some 250 dogs and 450 people took part in Napa Humane's annual Walk for Animals in 2018. The animal welfare group is switching its fundraising procession, scheduled for Aug. 6-8, to a virtual format for the second straight year.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals will remain a virtual, do-it-yourself event for a second consecutive summer, the animal welfare society has announced.

Instead of a procession of hundreds of dogs and owners in downtown Napa, the 10th annual edition of the Napa Humane fundraiser will take place Aug. 6-8. Those registering for the virtual walk, which supports pet spaying and neutering along with other programs, can participate in or outside Napa County.

While California’s June 15 relaxation of COVID-19-related restrictions on audience size and social distancing has allowed public gatherings to resume, the need for Napa Humane to start preparing its Walk for Animals months ago – when state and county stay-home orders outlawed virtually all mass events in order to slow the virus’ spread – made a traditional walk too risky to attempt, the nonprofit said in a news release Friday.

“With planning starting back in December 2020, we had to make the decision at that time as to where we were going to plan a virtual event, or gamble on planning an in-person event with a backup plan of going virtual should the shelter-in-place order not yet be lifted,” Napa Humane’s development director Natalie Griffin Scott said in the statement. “With a small staff and limited resources, we felt the best course of action would be to plan on a virtual event that we knew without a doubt we’d be able to hold.”

The procession was first converted to an online and self-guided event last year, five months after California issued its first shelter-at-home directives early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can register for this year’s virtual Walk for Animals at http://bit.ly/wfa2021, where they can create a personalized profile page, set a fundraising goal, and form or join a team. The free website enables users to request and collect donations by sharing their profiles through email, Twitter and Facebook.

Accompanying the event’s walking portion are an online silent auction and a photo-of-the-week contest for pets, according to Napa Humane. The society also is partnering with various Napa Valley restaurants and wineries to stage dine-and-donate nights in July and August, during which a portion of sales will be donated to Napa Humane.

Donations will support the society’s low-cost spay-neuter program, as well as animal welfare education in Napa County elementary and middle schools. Napa Humane also subsidizes spay-neuter costs for other groups including the Napa County Animal Shelter, Wine Country Animal Lovers, and the Ripple Effect Animal Project (REAP).

For more information, contact Napa Humane at (707) 255-8118 (ext. 205) or napahumane.org.

Pet care can often be more expensive than people think. Here are six tips for saving money on pet care.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2 officers shot in Baltimore mall shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News