Napa Humane turns to local artists to draw portraits of your pet

“Oh my,” Seymour said. “Doing this makes me quite happy.” The big thing about sheltering in place, she said, is that people cannot do all of the activities they want. “So the thought of being able to take a picture and give something back is fantastic. What’s not to like?”

Napa Humane’s project will run seven days through Friday, May 8, when a determination will be made on whether to continue.

The similar project at Pets Lifeline in Sonoma, “Pet Portraits”, has been up and running since late March just as the coronavirus starting forcing people to shelter in place.

Nancy King, Pets Lifeline executive director, said the “Pet Portraits” project is a smashing success. Pets Lifeline has also attracted artists from all over Wine Country and as far away as Hawaii. So far the group has received 175 $20 donations – totaling $3,500 – and has gotten 145 volunteer artists.

Pets Lifeline in Sonoma’s “Pet Portraits” at can be seen at https://www.petslifeline.org/pet-portraits

“This is a way to brighten up people’s days,” King said. With parents looking for new ways to keep younger children occupied it is also an opportunity to give budding young artists an outlet.