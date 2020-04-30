Napa Humane turns to local artists to draw portraits of your pet

In unique and fun bids to garner donations during the COVID-19 shelter in place orders, Napa Humane is offering one-of-a-kind pet portraits to everyone who makes a $20 donation.
Donors are asked to upload a photograph of their pet when donating online. Each photograph is then emailed to a participating artist. Along with donations, both pet services are also seeking more voluntary artists.
Visit Napa Humane’s “Art with a heart” at http://bit.ly/2qqECrQ
“Donors are blown away when they get a picture of the artwork created,” said Wendi Piscia, executive director at Napa Humane. Piscia said volunteer artists include preschoolers, teenagers, Napa Valley College art students, their own board members and staff.
“Art is in the eye of the beholder,” Piscia said. “This gives people an opportunity to practice their drawing and interpretations and gives donors a surprise final piece, not knowing in advance if their artwork comes from a 5-year-old preschooler or a professional, accomplished artist.
Napa Valley photographer Sally Seymour created a pet portrait to illustrate the type of artwork a donor might receive. She got her own pet, Simon the Cat, to pose. Then she and her husband, Jim McIntosh, teamed up to create an artful black and white line drawing.
“Oh my,” Seymour said. “Doing this makes me quite happy.” The big thing about sheltering in place, she said, is that people cannot do all of the activities they want. “So the thought of being able to take a picture and give something back is fantastic. What’s not to like?”
Napa Humane’s project will run seven days through Friday, May 8, when a determination will be made on whether to continue.
The similar project at Pets Lifeline in Sonoma, “Pet Portraits”, has been up and running since late March just as the coronavirus starting forcing people to shelter in place.
Nancy King, Pets Lifeline executive director, said the “Pet Portraits” project is a smashing success. Pets Lifeline has also attracted artists from all over Wine Country and as far away as Hawaii. So far the group has received 175 $20 donations – totaling $3,500 – and has gotten 145 volunteer artists.
Pets Lifeline in Sonoma’s “Pet Portraits” at can be seen at https://www.petslifeline.org/pet-portraits
“This is a way to brighten up people’s days,” King said. With parents looking for new ways to keep younger children occupied it is also an opportunity to give budding young artists an outlet.
Gary Ruiz of Sonoma is one of Pets Lifeline’s volunteer artists. He calls his style “something resembling graffiti,” because he uses bright colors and his own interpretation of what he sees.
Ruiz, an acupuncturist by trade and now unable to receive clients due to sheltering in place, said creating art is like playing music. “It gives you some emotional relief”, he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.