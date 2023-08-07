YOUNTVILLE — The backdrop was different. The bonds between two-legged and four-legged friends were the same.

An array of dogs and their human companions strolled the streets and trails of Yountville Sunday during Napa Humane’s 12th annual Walk for Animals. At the finish line was a morning festival devoted to funding pet welfare work.

This year’s procession – the humane society’s main fundraiser for animal welfare services – took place on a loop down the Napa Valley Vine Trail and up Washington Street, in its first year since leaving behind the city of Napa, where the walk had followed a downtown route for more than a decade.

The new hub of the celebration was the more intimate setting of Yountville Park, a triangular sward that was both the finish line of the half-hour walk and the site of canine costume and trick contests afterward.

Among the many marchers who have shared the walk with their dogs for several years were newcomers like Jessica Tahsler. Despite being the manager of California Pet Hospital in Napa, Tahsler joined the event only after Napa Humane opened an office next to hers.

“The opportunity arose and I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” she said after entering Yountville Park with her Pomeranian, Gus, whom she adopted three years ago.

All of the actual steps on the Yountville stroll, however, would be Tahsler’s to take, not those of her diminutive friend. “He gets about five steps in and then he lays down, usually,” she said with a laugh.

While the Walk for Animals annually includes a variety of canines adopted out of shelters, few are as old as Noir, a 16-year-old pet who strolled Yountville in a ladybug-shaped harness with her owner of the past year, Jennifer Johnson of Napa. Johnson had taken in Noir because of her age, not despite it – to provide a natural companion to her other dog Howie in his own advanced years.

“That’s why I adopted her – because she’s the same age as Howie,” she said. “We brought her home and she had no confidence; she was really shy. But now she’s really confident and she wants to be the boss of every dog here,” she added with a smile.

About 250 people registered to take part in the Walk for Animals, raising at least $65,000 with donations still being counted late Sunday afternoon, according to Napa Humane’s executive director Wendi Piscia.

Registration fees help Napa Humane fund pet spaying and neutering programs to reduce the homeless puppy and kitten population in Napa County. Other Napa Humane programs provide pet vaccinations, tracking microchips, and animal welfare education.

