Dog owners will soon have another chance to walk with their pets and show off their bonds to raise money for animal welfare. This year, the celebration will move nine miles north.
Napa Humane is relocating its Walk for Animals fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 6 from downtown Napa to Yountville. Participants and their canine friends will stroll a loop route over the streets of the tourist hot spot before heading to Yountville Community Park for a fair featuring pet-themed contests and live entertainment.
The 12th annual Walk for Animals will be the first to be held outside of the city of Napa. The procession in recent years began and ended at the Oxbow Commons, which also hosted a pet festival except during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.
The parade, which features more than 300 marchers and an array of creatively costumed canines, will begin at 9 a.m., with registration at 8 a.m.
From Yountville Park, participants will head west on Madison Street and south on the Napa Valley Vine Trail before heading east on Webber Avenue. The route will turn north on Washington Street, and humans and pets will continue up Washington and back to the park.
Following the procession will be a festival at Yountville Park that will run through noon and include pet contests, a raffle drawing and a silent auction, along with vendors’ booths.
Registration fees for the Walk for Animals, which have totaled as much as $100,000 in 2019, fund the spaying and neutering of pets, which Napa Humane performs to reduce the number of homeless kittens and puppies in the community. Other programs funded by Napa Humane include pet vaccinations, implanting of tracking microchips, and animal welfare education.
Walk for Animals registration is $50 in advance and free for children 10 and younger, with event T-shirts available for an extra $20. Same-day registration at the event is $60.
Participants also can visit the Napa Humane website to create online profile pages and encourage family, friends and co-owners to make their own donations to the nonprofit.
To register and for more information, visit napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals/.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.