Conditions will heat up in the Bay Area's inland areas before the Fourth of July holiday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Temperatures will begin to rise Thursday and reach a peak on Saturday before cooling Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s in Napa, Santa Rosa, San Jose, Hollister, Fremont and Sunnyvale.

At Napa County Airport, the afternoon high is expected to rise from 88 degrees on Thursday to 92 on Friday and 96 on Saturday before easing to 91 on Sunday. Temperatures are projected to decrease further early next week, with a high of 80 on July Fourth.

Elsewhere in the region, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees in Livermore on Saturday, when highs elsewhere could reach the mid to upper 90s in the interior East Bay and in King City.

Photos: Napa kids jump into pool for 'Worlds Largest Swimming Lesson'