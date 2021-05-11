Napa invites city residents to weigh in on drawing new voting districts

The city of Napa is inviting residents to share their input on the boundaries of new voting districts to guide local elections through the decade.
As part of an education campaign for the redistricting project, Napa has launched an informational website that includes a worksheet for residents to describe the communities where they live. Information collected through the survey, combined with results of the 2020 U.S. Census, will shape the redrawing of the four districts each represented by City Council members, two of whom will be elected in November 2022 and in each even-numbered year.
This will be the first redrawing of Napa’s voting areas since the city switched to a district-based system for the 2020 elections, after a petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance alleged that the previous at-large voting system violated voting rights law by blunting the influence of the Latino community. Under the new system, only voters living in a district may cast votes for a council candidate who also must be a district resident.
Napa’s redistricting website can be viewed at cityofnapa.org/1010/Redistricting, and its worksheet at cityofnapa.org/1016/Community-of-Interest-Worksheet.
Completed worksheets can be emailed to redistricting@cityofnapa.org, or submitted on paper to the City Clerk’s Office at Napa City Hall, 955 School St. If you need additional space for your responses to the questions, feel free to attach a sheet of paper.
New census results will require Napa to update the voting districts is created less than a year ago.
In addition to its survey, Napa also is scheduling several public hearings and community forums on the redistricting effort. Hearings are scheduled from Oct. 26 into the new year, with two votes by the council scheduled for Feb. 8 and March 8, 2022.
Redistricting is the once-a-decade process of adjusting the boundaries of voting districts to account for population shifts. California cities with district-based elections are required to update those boundaries after receiving updated population data from the federal census conducted every 10 years. Results from the 2020 census are expected to be published by the end of September, according to the city.
Those filling out and submitting Napa’s redistricting worksheet will identify what they consider to be their “communities of interest,” people with shared social or economic interests who live in a defined area, the city said in a news release Monday.
Amid the highest local voter turnout in 60 years, Napa County voters decided Board of Supervisor and city council elections as well as a marijuana measure in Yountville.
Such communities can be clusters of racial and ethnic groups, seniors, college students or people living in a distinct neighborhood, or residents with shared interests such as families with young children or bicycling enthusiasts. Groupings associated with political parties, elected officials, or candidates are not considered communities of interest.
The first city elections to feature the redrawn voting map will be the 2022 races for the 1st District seat currently held by Liz Alessio and the 3rd District seat of Mary Luros, with races in the 2nd (represented by Beth Painter) and 4th (represented by Bernie Narvaez) to follow in 2024. The mayor’s seat, which Scott Sedgley won last year, is chosen at large every four years by voters from across Napa.
For more information, visit cityofnapa.org/redistricting or email redistricting@cityofnapa.org.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com