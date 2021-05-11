Napa invites city residents to weigh in on drawing new voting districts

Napa to redraw its newly drawn City Council districts before 2022 election New census results will require Napa to update the voting districts is created less than a year ago.

In addition to its survey, Napa also is scheduling several public hearings and community forums on the redistricting effort. Hearings are scheduled from Oct. 26 into the new year, with two votes by the council scheduled for Feb. 8 and March 8, 2022.

Redistricting is the once-a-decade process of adjusting the boundaries of voting districts to account for population shifts. California cities with district-based elections are required to update those boundaries after receiving updated population data from the federal census conducted every 10 years. Results from the 2020 census are expected to be published by the end of September, according to the city.

Those filling out and submitting Napa’s redistricting worksheet will identify what they consider to be their “communities of interest,” people with shared social or economic interests who live in a defined area, the city said in a news release Monday.

Such communities can be clusters of racial and ethnic groups, seniors, college students or people living in a distinct neighborhood, or residents with shared interests such as families with young children or bicycling enthusiasts. Groupings associated with political parties, elected officials, or candidates are not considered communities of interest.