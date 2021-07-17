Napa is gearing up to select a new police chief after year of national tension

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees at the June 22 meeting, asked about the positives of the department, said they thought the police are fairly responsive, especially in emergency situations. Cathy Odom said the department responded within a few minutes when a man with a knife — who was saying he was going to kill someone, according to Odom — was running down the street earlier this year outside her kid’s window.

“They were there for us when we needed them,” Odom said. “It’s kind of how the whole city does when there’s an emergency, when there’s a fire, a flood, an earthquake. Everyone is trained to come during that emergency and people don’t realize how important that is until that emergency happens.”

Kelly Moore, an asset manager at Zapolski Real Estate, said at the meeting that the new chief needs to be aware of the unique and changing makeup of the community, which she referred to as “a blue collar community with affluence.”

Odom added that she thinks it’ll be difficult for the new chief to bring changes to policing into the city because some Napa residents are resistant. On the other hand, she said, the younger people affiliated with groups such as Stop Napa Hate and Black Lives Matter want change immediately, which she said doesn’t align comfortably with the often slow-moving, bureaucratic process of government.