The Blue Note Jazz Festival is preparing to jam at the Silverado Resort and Spa this weekend — and is becoming the latest event to highlight Napa’s debates about the benefits of live concerts near residential neighborhoods.

With the arrival of the second Blue Note festival, the continued success of Blue Note’s Oxbow RiverStage concert series and the continuing growth of Porchfest, the music scene in Napa has perhaps never been more prominent or visible.

For many, this is undoubtedly a good thing. Micah Malan, a Napa music consultant who owns Lo*cal Productions, believes that the growth of music events is a natural progression for Napa as a front-ranking tourist destination.

“Napa was a tourist town well before BottleRock, well before Blue Note,” he said in a Monday interview with the Napa Valley Register. “… Napa was already an attraction before the music; it just complemented the amenities we already had.”

“These events cause traffic, and they cause noise,” he continued, but that the demand is there and the inconvenience is usually only momentary. After all, who doesn’t like music?

John Truchard, owner of JaM Cellars, the Uptown Theatre and the historic Napa Valley Opera House, agreed. In an email, he described the downtown Napa of his youth as a grid of dark and quiet streets, the only highlight being the Army-Navy surplus store.

“That’s not the case today,” said Truchard as he listed the numerous restaurants, hotels and music venues that have struck a chord with tourists and locals alike. Additionally, he continued, “music introduces a younger audience to Napa” and gives guests under 21 and non-drinkers an exciting event or evening they can take part in.

Truchard admitted the ascension of Napa music “is not without some level of controversy” — a development laid bare at a recent Napa County meeting to approve the Blue Note Jazz Festival’s new location at the Silverado Resort & Spa, where the event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. (VIP after-parties are scheduled from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.)

At a July 13 meeting of the county’s Zoning Administration, county staff deemed the festival’s traffic, parking, security, medical and evacuation plans adequate for the Silverado Resort.

Ken Tesler, Blue Note Napa’s managing director, then asked Napans to take pride in the “cultural merging of genres” — including host Dave Chappelle, artist-in-residence Robert Glasper, and headliners Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper — and the diversity of artists the jazz festival would offer the estimated 7,000 to 9,000 spectators each day.

Many Silverado Resorts residents were unimpressed.

One man, who did not give his name, complained of regularly hearing music performances at the resorts and asked with whom he could file a noise complaint, and predicted the week of setup and breakdown bracketing the festival might displace his family due to increased commotion and traffic on Atlas Peak Road.

“There’s been a number of things over there that I’ve chosen to overlook, but this is a little bit different,” he said, though he didn’t explain what makes the jazz festival different.

Others echoed his worries about traffic and noise, while questioning the safety of a large festival in an area already menaced by wildfires.

Resident Dan Mufson wondered if Blue Note leaders understood the fire dangers in the surrounding Atlas Peak area, and asked who would make the call on canceling the event in case of a red-flag weather warning for high fire risk. Others warned the festival, and the resulting road congestion, would jeopardize their ability to evacuate.

Napa County Fire Chief Mike Marcucci sought to tamp down such worries, calling Napa County’s current fire risk average or slightly below, with dangerously powerful winds not expected until later in the year. (The Atlas Fire, which threatened Silverado mere hours after the conclusion of a PGA Tour golf event, began on the night of Oct. 8, 2017 — well into the fall when trees and plants have had more time to become drier and more flammable.)

Other speakers, however, questioned the festival itself — and the types of music and performers it showcases.

A woman who gave her name as Sue Sparks, a 36-year Silverado member, called Blue Note “the most wonderful thing that’s happened in Napa Valley” — then added: “The clientele that’s going to attend this festival is not your golf enthusiast — it’s not the kind of person that we would like to invite to our homes.”

Sparks continued by decrying the afterparties at the Silverado Mansion House for the late-night noise and disturbances she expected would ensue.

“Who is going to be escorting those people?” she said. “They’re going to be loaded out of their minds!”

Another Silverado resident soon called her out on those statements.

Mel Preimesberger, while agreeing with locals’ traffic concerns, called for more sensitivity and, as a Black woman, expressed her frustration at the term “those people.”

“That’s the elephant in the room,” she continued. “It’s all Black artists.”

She criticized the assumptions made about the character of performers and those coming to see them. (Sparks later apologized as Preimesberger finished speaking.)

A woman who identified herself as Sparks’ sister stepped up, trying to deny that her sibling’s use of the words “those people” was racially insensitive. A moment later, however, she used the same words to describe her distaste for the hip-hop and rap that the Silverado festival would present, calling the festival artists “very sexually explicit — they waggle their tails all the time — it’s pretty much vulgar to me.”

The woman called Silverado resort the wrong venue for concerts of Blue Note’s size and type, contrasting them with golf fans at the Fortinet Championship who “walk around whispering.” Nonetheless, she added, she has a ticket to the festival this weekend.

Speaking in the jazz festival’s defense, resident Alan Goldstein pointed to the benefits of live music at Silverado and a diversity of music events generally.

“(I was) troubled, frankly, by some of the comments that were made about the nature of the music and the nature of the attendees,” said Goldstein, although he expressed sympathy for those worried about noise and traffic. “I just wanted to make sure … that the board is aware of the fact that there are residents who see this as a benefit and who welcome events like these.”

On Monday, Tesler of Blue Note Napa reiterated his confidence in the smooth operation of the jazz festival and the benefits it will bring.

“There’s always a trade-off,” he said. “We bring in tremendous economic growth; we bring in tremendous cultural diversity; we bring in wonderful experiences. … Music heals; music makes people happy.

“Yeah, there are small inconveniences, a road closed here or there, amplified music for a few hours when it’s not your taste isn’t a great experience,” he continued, but “we listen to everybody” and the majority have spoken in favor of such events.

As for comments about the artists and festivalgoers, Tesler drew a hard line.

“It’s unacceptable to characterize anybody who comes to our music festival or any musical experience,” he said, “and I’m proud that we bring in a culturally diverse audience, and we don’t tolerate racism of any kind.”

Last year’s inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival, held at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, was marked by traffic hiccups and some noise complaints, the Register reported. The complaints were filed due to an incident in which Chappelle, the host, pushed the final jam session nearly 20 minutes past a 10 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday.

While improvisation sometimes compels musicians to play a little longer than planned, Tesler said festival organizers work hard to stick to the curfew.

Tesler also manages operations for the Oxbow RiverStage, a summer concert series at downtown Napa’s Oxbow Commons park. When asked about noise complaints at the venue and the stage’s orientation, he jokingly replied that “now it’s facing up.”

While the concerts have been a strong success by many metrics — Tesler said about 5,000 guests saw Neil Young perform on Sunday — organizers have faced their share of noise complaints.

The stage initially faced the Napa River and Alta Heights for the RiverStage’s 2019 debut but was flipped around for its first post-pandemic season in 2021, partly because residents east of the Napa River made clear that the concerts were a disturbance. This year, however, Tesler said “the business community wanted us to turn it around” and Blue Note Napa, after several meetings, moved the stage back to its original position.

Naomi Chamblin, an Alta Heights resident who owns the Napa Bookmine bookstore, wrote in an email last week that “I personally love to listen to the concerts from my front porch” and she appreciates how respectful the concerts are of the quiet hours after 10 p.m.

As a small business owner, Chamblin “appreciates the excitement it brings to Napa” and that most large music events “are great for business,” because they draw not only tourists but residents and give people a reason to wander through central Napa.

Tesler explained that “we try to accommodate the best we can” for those who find the concerts abrasive but that so long as a majority of people support them, they will continue.

One local event that does seem widely esteemed is Napa Porchfest, the community music crawl that has brought local and regional performers to Napa’s Old Town neighborhood each summer since 2011. This year’s festival, which will take place from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, will showcase a record 149 bands at 74 porches and yards, according to Malan, Porchfest’s music coordinator.

A key to Porchfest’s appeal to Napans is the price of admission - zero.

As one who works to bring live music into Napa, Main described Porchfest as his chance to give back to make music accessible to everyone “so that they can enjoy the music and they don't have to pay for it, because not everybody can afford these (other) events.”

In a sense, Porchfest is an opportunity for the “people who do have complaints about traffic or noise to come down and enjoy music with everybody else” free of charge, he said.

Tesler of Blue Note Napa praised Porchfest as a “great grassroots event” with a natural connection to the community.

“High tides float all boats,” he said, calling Napa’s growing musical scene a loop of positive reinforcement benefiting artists and audiences alike.

Porchfest’s smaller footprint and lower decibel level also helps its reputation, according to Malan, saying what few noise complaints organizers get are from bands complaining about other performers interfering with their sets.

By contrast, Malan acknowledged the impact festivals on the scale of BottleRock and the jazz festival can have on the community, but said “the climate was right for these types of events — Napa had everything. … They had everything except for the entertainment.”

“We try to listen, and we try to accommodate the best we can,” said Tesler, “and I hope at the end of the day when you weigh the good versus the bad — the music that we bring to this community, and all the benefits from economic to cultural to the music itself — that the good phenomenally outweighs the bad.”

