Napa jobless rate drops again in May

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.3% in May, down from a revised 2.8% in April and below the year-ago estimate of 5.9%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.4% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The last time the Napa County jobless rate dropped that low was in September 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of leisure and hospitality jobs in Napa County rose 22.8%, going from 10,100 positions one year ago to 12,400 this May.

Other Napa County job categories with the largest increases included beverage and tobacco product manufacturing and private service job categories.

The number of unemployed workers dropped year-over-year, going from 4,100 one year ago to 1,600 this May.

Napa County had the seventh-lowest jobless rate in California, tied with neighboring Sonoma County. Elsewhere, Solano County was ranked 33rd and Lake County 38th. San Mateo County had the state's lowest jobless rate, at 1.7%.

Occupations with the most job ads included waitstaff, registered nurses, retail sales staff, cooks, chefs, housekeeping staff, truck drivers and customer service representatives.

Employers with the most job ads included Springhill Suites, Adventist Health, Silverado Resort and Spa, Covenant Health, Sutter Health, Hyatt, Auberge Resorts, Carneros Resort and Spa, Stanly Ranch and the state of California.

